Fredericksburg, VA

School Board pushes for new elementary school in Fredericksburg

By Rick Horner
potomaclocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fredericksburg City Council and the city’s School Board are discussing building a new school in the city. According to the letter sent to the council by the city School Board, schools have been experiencing overcrowding over the last few years. In the letter, the national average for a Kindergarten through fifth-grade elementary school is 403 students.

