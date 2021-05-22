North Bergen launches outdoor movie season

After having recent productive discussions with our local veterans, I am very happy that we will be able to bring back the Bayonne Memorial Day Parade in 2022. The outgoing Memorial Day Parade Committee, which was made up of the veterans, will be succeeded by a committee appointed by the City Administration. This change is taking place, because the number of Bayonne veterans is declining as they advance in age. My father is a proud veteran. I would not have been able to look him and other veterans in the eye if we had not found a way to revive the parade. The veterans will still be available for Color Guard requests and patriotic ceremonies throughout the year, such as Veterans’ Day, Pearl Harbor Day, the Holocaust Memorial Program, Flag Day, and marching in the Memorial Day Parade.