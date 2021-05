Two 22-inch wheel options for the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and 2021 Chevy Suburban previously unavailable to order are once again available, GM Authority has learned. The two wheel options are the 22-inch 6-spoke Midnight Silver machine-faced aluminum wheels with Chrome inserts, tagged with RPO code SEW, and the 22-inch Multi-spoke Gloss Black wheels, tagged with RPO code SGM. Both wheel options are classified as LPO-level accessories, which means they are shipped directly to the dealer for installation, rather than installed at the factory at the time of the vehicle’s production. Prior to the wheels’ installation, the vehicle in question arrives at the dealer on a set of temporary 22-inch steel wheels.