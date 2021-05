Curbie Cars Inc. announced the closing of its $7 million CAD seed round, led by Conexus Venture Capital Ltd., with participation from SaskWorks and Broad Street Bulls. The company, launched in 2017 by Alex Cruder and Brent Gudelot, is an online platform for retail vehicle sales. Curbie is a direct-to-consumer sales platform for the purchase of secondhand vehicles. Curbie has expanded outside of Saskatchewan, with growth in Alberta and Manitoba auto markets. The seed round funding will allow Curbie to grow into more markets as well as increase staffing and inventory. “We’re excited to be working with Conexus, SaskWorks and Broad Street Bulls,” said Alex Cruder, CEO of Curbie. “The new funding will enable us to grow our business 3-5x, bringing our better car buying experience to even more Canadians.” said Alex Cruder, CEO of Curbie.