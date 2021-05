A rural Remer house fire early Friday morning claimed the life of a 1-year-old child while four others were able to escape the blaze. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 1:46 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a house fire in the area of Ghe We Zance Lane in Boy Lake Township. Deputies arrived and found a residential duplex engulfed in fire. Deputies began checking the residence, which was filled with smoke and fire. Deputies were able to locate one adult female who was in a bedroom in the residence and quickly got her out from the residence safely.