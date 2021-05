Frank Mand has been a stalwart voice of reason in the Plymouth community for many years. Through his work for the Old Colony Memorial, he built a sound reputation for openness and honesty. Frank is now a candidate for the Plymouth Planning Board. He brings years of dedication to the town and surrounding areas. Frank values the environmental niches which comprise Plymouth and its neighborhoods. He is committed to bringing his experience to the Planning Board to promote wise growth with an eye to the resources that lie in Plymouth.