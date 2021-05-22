New Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition PC Patch Adds PS5 DualSense Controller Support, Complete With Adaptive Triggers and Haptics

With its bleak vision of post-apocalyptic Moscow, dark sense of humor, memorable characters, and sometimes quirky shooter mechanics, the Metro franchise has garnered both detractors and a devoted legion of fans. In 2019 the latter group was treated to one of the best games in the series, Metro: Exodus. Exodus delivered one of the year’s most richly textured open worlds. It moved protagonist and player-character Artyom and a handful of other Metro alumni characters out of the Moscow tunnels and into several changing season’s worth of hostile, yet beautifully imagined, outdoor environments filled with a grotesque bestiary and desperate humans. Metro: Exodus had complex characters with intriguing motivations, a near-perfect mix of stealth, survival elements, and gunplay, and a well-written story that the game often demanded be paid attention to. It also miraculously avoided the open-world problem of too many meaningless side quests and expertly built tension out of ammo shortages, challenging combat and sweat-inducing stealth. While overall the original version of Metro: Exodus looked and sounded pretty impressive, it did have its not-unusual array of bugs, jank and performance issues, all of which have been par for the Metro franchise.