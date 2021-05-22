newsbreak-logo
New Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition PC Patch Adds PS5 DualSense Controller Support, Complete With Adaptive Triggers and Haptics

By Aernout van de Velde
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition PC patch has been deployed which adds support for the PS5 DualSense controller. The new hotfix, which updates the game to version 2.0.0.1, for the enhanced edition of 4A Games' latest Metro installment was rolled out via Steam yesterday. Alongside DualSense controller support, the patch also fixes with DLC entitlements not unlocking correctly and a Vsync issue. After applying the hotfix, PC players will be able to play the game using the new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller complete with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

wccftech.com
