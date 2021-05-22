newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A prayer to St. Rita before taking an exam

By Anna Ashkova
aleteia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargherita, or Rita, Lotti (1381-1457) is regarded all over world as a patron saint of desperate causes, impossible cases, unhappily married women and even … baseball players! Celebrated on May 22, this saint also offers help to students. Saint Rita,. In your company,. I present myself to God,. the wise...

aleteia.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patron Saint#Crave#God#St Rita#Students#Eternity#Unhappily Married Women#Creator#Intuition#Human Mind#Earth#Application#Intemperance#Universe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Orange, TXtherecordlive.com

Prayer - Why do God's children take so little advantage of such a gift from God in Christ?

Matthew 7:7-11 "Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: 8 For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened. 9 Or what man is there of you, whom if his son ask bread, will he give him a stone? 10 Or if he ask a fish, will he give him a serpent? 11 If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your Father which is in heaven give good things to them that ask him?"
Religionnortheastnews.net

St. Anthony breaks ground on new prayer garden

St. Anthony Parish at 309 Benton Blvd. broke ground on the morning of Friday, May 14, on its much anticipated prayer garden. The parish has been working toward a prayer garden since before the pandemic began. “We were thinking to beautify this space, but also to have a meaningful place...
Religioncatholicoutlook.org

‘Dear Friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s homily from 23 May 2021

Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv DD STL, Bishop of Parramatta. Homily for the Solemnity of Pentecost in Year A 2020 at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Called to be messengers of peace, reconciliation and Gospel of life to all creation. Dear friends,. If there was a time that...
Religioncatholicexchange.com

The Pentecost Of The Heart

Several years back, a friend and I were talking about making a certain purchase. I made the comment that I wait to buy things until I first earn the money to spend it. An honest conversation ensued as my friend was unable to envision that. It was completely foreign to them. I explained that we may possess something, but it isn’t ours until we pay the price for it.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Mary Was Filled with Grace, Even in Sorrow

From the Purification to Calvary, Mary was at each moment of her existence a prey to limitless sorrow; but she was never crushed, never without animation or spirit. A profound joy accompanied her at every instant; an invincible serenity suffused her personality. What was the source of this joy and...
Religionthecatholicthing.org

St. Joseph’s Not-Untimely Death

St. Joseph was certainly not alive when Jesus began his public ministry. This, the tradition has always maintained, for four reasons. First, after the public ministry begins, Joseph is never mentioned in the Gospels in connection with Jesus or Mary, or with the broader family of the “brothers” or more properly “cousins” of the Lord. There is even some suggestion in the way people refer to Joseph that he is no longer alive: “Isn’t this the son of the carpenter?” (Mt. 13:55)
Fillmore County, MNFillmore County Journal

The Old Lenora Church

It is a beautiful sunny Monday morning in Fillmore County – birds singing, rabbits munching on grass and cool breezes blowing. This is the day the Lord has made and we can rejoice and be glad in it!!. I am writing this article in a refreshing way today; by hand...
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Saint Joseph

As when he was once a young boy ant it began to get. Joseph enters with a deep sight into conversation with. He preferred Wisdom and she had been brought to him. He feels the fullness of night, and he is at ease with. joy and with truth. Mary is...
Religionfranciscanmedia.org

Faith and Family for May 30: Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity

Mt 28:16-20 The eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain to which Jesus had ordered them. When they all saw him, they worshiped, but they doubted. It begins with a doctrine, but ends with intimacy. Most Catholics can recite the doctrine of the Trinity: three distinct and equal divine...
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: 'Who is our God and Maker?'

"In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth." Genesis 1:1. This coming Sunday, May 30, is Trinity Sunday, a day in the church year devoted to reminding us who the true God of the Bible is, over against the many false concepts and ideas about God which have been held in various times and in various places.
Religionfranciscanmedia.org

Blessed Mothers: A Reflection on the Rosary

This mother and daughter found a lifelong connection through their devotion to the Virgin Mary. A font of holy water hung in the doorway of my childhood bedroom. Above the bowl, a ceramic Blessed Mother looked down with serene love at her baby—and at me. In our house of shouts and tears, Mary was always watching over me.
Religiondmdiocese.org

Eucharistic Reflection: Eucharist & Pentecost Part 2

Eucharist and Pentecost as the Origin of the Church (part 2) The Holy Spirit is transformation [Verwandlung]. The Mass, which begins as gathering, has its climax in the consecration [Wandlung]. Bread of this earth becomes the Body of Christ, the bread of eternal life. What shines forth in the distance ahead of us, the new heaven and the new earth, is reality here. "Behold, I make all things new" (Rev 21:5). Bread, the fruit of the earth and of our work, becomes his Body. HE is in it, the One who gives himself to us as the beginning of the transformation of the world, as the beginning of our transformation, since we are supposed to enter into this transformation. In the Eucharist, Christ is not added, so to speak, to the bread as a second thing, so that he would now be there with it. After all, he is not one thing alongside something else; he is the source, the root, the creative power of the whole. When he touches a place, there is not something else besides what was there before but, rather, a new creation takes place; things then become new. That is also why being a Christian cannot be a little Sunday world in addition to our workaday world, something that we build as an addition in some devotional corner of our life; rather, it is a new foundation, it is transformation that changes us.
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

The Old Testament Book of Ezra tells of the return of a remnant of God’s people back to Jerusalem after the great Captivity in Babylon. The Captivity, which lasted for 70 years, was the result of Israel’s continuing worship of idols instead of God. This return to the homeland had...
Lincoln, NEindiancountrytoday.com

Prayers for Palestine

LINCOLN, Neb. – A prayer vigil for Palestine was held Friday, May 21 at Indian Center Inc. The vigil, hosted by the Intertribal Medicine Collective and the Nebraska Turtle Heart Society, drew a diverse crowd of people. The group prayed and offered words of encouragement after being called upon to do so.
Religionclearwatertribune.com

First Christian Church News

Pentecost is the anniversary of an important event in the life of the church. After the death of Jesus, he appeared alive to his followers over the course of about 40 days. He was raised up to heaven leaving his close followers with directions to wait for the power and presence of God for their lives. Pentecost is the celebration of that arrival.