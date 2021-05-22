A prayer to St. Rita before taking an exam

Eucharist and Pentecost as the Origin of the Church (part 2) The Holy Spirit is transformation [Verwandlung]. The Mass, which begins as gathering, has its climax in the consecration [Wandlung]. Bread of this earth becomes the Body of Christ, the bread of eternal life. What shines forth in the distance ahead of us, the new heaven and the new earth, is reality here. "Behold, I make all things new" (Rev 21:5). Bread, the fruit of the earth and of our work, becomes his Body. HE is in it, the One who gives himself to us as the beginning of the transformation of the world, as the beginning of our transformation, since we are supposed to enter into this transformation. In the Eucharist, Christ is not added, so to speak, to the bread as a second thing, so that he would now be there with it. After all, he is not one thing alongside something else; he is the source, the root, the creative power of the whole. When he touches a place, there is not something else besides what was there before but, rather, a new creation takes place; things then become new. That is also why being a Christian cannot be a little Sunday world in addition to our workaday world, something that we build as an addition in some devotional corner of our life; rather, it is a new foundation, it is transformation that changes us.