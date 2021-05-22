Todd Young Supports Israel

New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-22nd District) expressed her support for Israel in its current conflict with Palestine at a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday night. Tenney, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says that Palestinian militant group Hamas is at fault for the conflict. Israel's actiions in recent weeks have drawn scrutiny from some in the international community who say that Israeli airstrikes against Palestine have gone too far in killing innocent civilians and children. Tenney, however, says that Israel's right to exist hangs in the balance, and that it's America's duty to protect it.