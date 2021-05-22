newsbreak-logo
Boxborough honors Civil War veteran

Wicked Local
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, May 30, the Boxborough Historical Commission will dedicate a street plaque in memory of Alonzo M. Woodward, a Civil War soldier from Boxborough who died while in service. The ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. at the corner of Richardson and Stow roads in Boxborough. The public...

