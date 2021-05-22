Road closures

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Sunday afternoon by around 115 PM CDT /215 PM EDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant, Terre Haute, and Montezuma. .Minor flooding will continue for a handful of sites along the Wabash River in western Indiana into the first half of next week. The river crest Saturday evening was near Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday /8:00 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 16.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Saturday /8:00 PM EDT Saturday/ was 16.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Some agricultural lands underwater. A few rural roads in Crawford County, Illinois close as water backs up Minnow Slough. High water affects campground at Leaverton Park in Palestine. A few private roads near the Gill Township levee in Sullivan County may flood. Water level is at the top of most makeshift levees.