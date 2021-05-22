newsbreak-logo
Knox County, IN

Road closures

 4 days ago

The Knox County Highway Department will extend road repair related work on Old Bruceville Road. The scheduled re-paving on Old Bruceville Road now continues through today. Highway crews have re-opened a closed part of Old Decker Road. The closure was due to a bridge that was out. Also, planned chip-sealing on Hart Street Road was finished yesterday.

