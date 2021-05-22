newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sigourney Weaver is so proud of Alien character Ripley

Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigourney Weaver is so proud of Alien character Ripley. Sigourney Weaver is “so glad” her ‘Alien’ alter ego Ellen Ripley is still popular because she is a positive female role model.

www.corydontimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alter Ego#Role Model#Ego Ellen Ripley#Alien
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesEmpire

Empire Podcast #465: Chris Rock, Sigourney Weaver

Two ruddy legends pay a visit to the good ship HMS Empire Podcast this week, both having a good old natter with Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) about their new movies. First, Chris Rock talks about switching from comedy to horror with Spiral: From The Book Of Saw, how it was his brainchild, his desire to direct again, and what classic film he'd love to try his hand at next.
MoviesThe Independent

Sigourney Weaver: How classmate Meryl Streep’s shadow continues to loom over her

S — igourney Weaver is in typically imperious form in the new 1990s-set dramaMy New York Year, which is released in UK cinemas this week. She plays Margaret, the boss of the literary agency that represents reclusive writer JD Salinger. She is very tall, very imposing and very brusque. A silver streak in her hair makes her look a little like Cruella de Vil. Her dress sense seems to have been borrowed from one of those old Katharine Hepburn movies. She wears high-waisted trousers, expensive jewellery, and always seems to be dangling a cigarette in her fingers that she never inhales. “At ease!” She will bark at her terrified assistants as if she is a commanding officer who has just inspected her troops.
MoviesTVOvermind

Ellen Ripley from Aliens Almost Showed up In Shane Black’s “The Predator”

On one hand, it would kind of make sense to bring up the idea that might have served as a link between the Predator and Alien movies, but the explanation of why it didn’t happen is and isn’t that satisfying since to be certain, Ripley from Alien has always been a classic, but including time travel into these franchises almost feels like a sly cheat. It does feel as though the studio was kicking it around a bit and didn’t really like how it landed, meaning that it was ultimately nixed. But thinking that no one would care if Newt was brought into the mix because people wouldn’t remember her is a bit of faulty thinking on the part of the studio simply because Newt is one of the most memorable characters from Aliens hands down. It doesn’t matter that she was a little girl that couldn’t fight, she’d learned how to get around the xenomorphs in a way that the adults around her never did, which made her an interesting and amazing character. Her death in Alien 3 was kind of an insult since the simple act of dumping her, Hicks, and ultimately Bishop in favor of making Ripley the last woman standing is kind of understandable, but for someone that had survived around a hive of xenomorphs, drowning was just too ignominious of a death. Alien 3 might have been better had Hicks survived only to die at some point in the third movie, but things would have been very different had Newt survived. The actress that played the young girl didn’t want to come back, however, but that would have been a minor inconvenience. Still, ending the tragic tale of Ripley was almost a nice fit to the xenomorph story, but obviously that wasn’t to be since the attempt that was Alien Resurrection came into existence and mucked everything up.
MoviesMovieWeb

Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate Is Giving Alien Fans Serious Ellen Ripley Vibes

Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play a deadly assassin in the upcoming Netflix action-thriller Kate, and after seeing some first look photos of Kate, fans are getting some serious Ellen Ripley vibes. Originally played by Sigourney Weaver in the first four Alien movies, Ripley is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history and it's almost unimaginable to picture anyone else in the role. Even so, the Kate photos have left many convinced that Winstead fits the bill for a potential Alien remake.
MoviesRoger Ebert

My Mother's Stories: Michael Koresky on Films of Endearment

"Obsession is entirely the wrong word to describe the way Leslie and I talk about movies. Rather, they're a way of life, a totalizing force that informs our experiences and interactions. When you love movies so desperately, you see the world differently through them and because of them. And you return to them, because movies change as we change, grow as we grow, friends that reveal new facets with every viewing ... My mother instilled this love."
MoviesHollywood Life

‘Avatar 2’: What We Know So Far About The Epic Sequel

The highly-anticipated ‘Avatar 2’ is headed to theaters in the near future. From the cast to the release date, here’s everything you need to know about the epic ‘Avatar’ sequel. Avatar became a global phenomenon when it was released in theaters on December 18, 2009. The film, directed by James...
MoviesFirst Showing

Watch: Incredible Sci-Fi Thriller Short 'Blindsight' About First Contact

"The ship grows its own crew." "If… it's a ship. If… they're crew." Hell yes – some extra dark space sci-fi! Blindsight is an incredible short film made by multiple collaborators. It took four year to complete and it's now ready to watch - thanks to tip from Neill Blomkamp; this does seem like something his Oats Studios would make as a proof of concept. A small team is sent from Earth to investigate evidence of an alien species and discovers they cannot trust their senses to reflect the reality of the world around them. Blindsight is a short "created by a collaborative group of designers and artists, and directed by Danil Krivoruchko. The film is based on the eponymous sci-fi novel by Peter Watts." This has some extraordinary visuals and some big ideas it explores by questioning humanity's place in the universe. A fascinating, must watch sci-fi short.
TV Seriessknr.net

Netflix Reveals Impressive Cast And Characters For The Sandman

Every afternoon I get an email telling me that there are “dailies” from The Sandman ready to be watched. It’s the best bit of the day. Once every couple of weeks I get an email letting me know that there’s a finished episode waiting for me to watch it. It’s the best bit of the month.
Moviesattractionsmagazine.com

Marvel and SiriusXM launch original scripted podcast series featuring Star-Lord

Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM are launching their first original scripted podcast series — “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord” — with the first two episodes available starting June 1, 2021, on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms. “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord” stars Timothy Busfield (“The West...
TV & VideosCollider

'Jurassic World': Camp Cretaceous' Season 3 Easter Eggs, Explained

If the wait for Jurassic World: Dominion is starting to feel too long, don't sleep on Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Not only is Netflix and DreamWorks' animated series is one of the best entries in the franchise, it's directly tied into the events of the films and it's doing some of the most expansive, intriguing world-building in the Jurassic-verse to date. Naturally, that means it's chock full of Easter Eggs and references, and with Season 3 now streaming on Netflix, we've got a handy list of all the callbacks and crossovers you might have missed.