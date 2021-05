April was warmer and dryer than usual, according to Attleboro Water Department records. Just 3.29 inches of rain was recorded on eight days during the month, which typically gets over 4 inches. Over a third of the total came in one day at the start of April. The average daily high temperature was 60, which compares to a usual 58. The highest temp was 74 — one of five days in the 70s. The average daily low temp was 39, which is normal. The lowest temp was 23 early in the month.