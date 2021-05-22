Voter integrity important

I have voted by mail for many years. This year I messed up and had to vote in person. Cudos to the election workers, it was quick and simple. What gave me pause was when the election official tried to match my signature. I signed my registration card decades ago and at best it looked like chicken scratch. It now looks even worse. Luckily, I was standing in front of her with a photo ID. I wonder what would have happened if I mailed it in? Would it be set aside? Misplaced? Lost? Could all ballots be fixed in time? All those possibilities would be solved by sending a copy of an ID. Except for the 3 people in Pima County who need one to drive, fly, travel anywhere, need medical insurance, use ANY medical services, obtain government payments, or get a COVID vaccine, that’s not hard to do. I for one would feel a lot more confident about my vote.