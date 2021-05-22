Voter integrity important
State Rep. Mark Finchem is facing a recall. Why? Because he is fighting for voter integrity for the people he represents? He just wants your vote to count. Don’t you? The 10,000 people who signed the petition, have you met him? The people organizing the recall, have you met him? Well, I have met him and trust me, he is passionate about preserving for his constituents their right to a free and fair election. An election process that some are trying to take away from the states and federalize elections in HR-1 (S-1) bills in the Congress of the United States of America.www.pinalcentral.com