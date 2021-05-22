newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Voter integrity important

pinalcentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Mark Finchem is facing a recall. Why? Because he is fighting for voter integrity for the people he represents? He just wants your vote to count. Don’t you? The 10,000 people who signed the petition, have you met him? The people organizing the recall, have you met him? Well, I have met him and trust me, he is passionate about preserving for his constituents their right to a free and fair election. An election process that some are trying to take away from the states and federalize elections in HR-1 (S-1) bills in the Congress of the United States of America.

www.pinalcentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Elections#State#Congress#Voter Integrity#Voter Regulations#Voter Id#Voter Fraud Conspiracies#Ballot Harvesting#Recall#Hr 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Electionstewksbury-ma.gov

ATTENTION VOTERS

The Town Clerk’s Office will soon be mailing a “Voter Confirmation Notice” to all registered voters who have either not returned their Annual Town Census form or who were noted on their census form to have moved (but failed to provide a signature). Under state law, every city and town...
Presidential ElectionHerald & Review

LETTER No reason to suppress voters

Most of us do know that the election was a fair election. Among others, Trump’s own cyber security chief, whose job it was to ensure a free and fair election, said it was the safest election in our country’s history. Every state certified the election, several after recounts. There were very few cases of fraud (a handful) found throughout the entire country.
ElectionsPosted by
Daily Herald

Voter identification key to ballot security

In a recent Daily Herald editorial letter entitled "Beware impact voter suppression laws" the writer fails to identify the so called "suppression" aspects of the "Beware." Instead, she immediately resorts to partisan identitarian descriptors like "voter suppression acts," "undemocratic laws," republican dictatorship" and "Jim Crow." This doesn't help people understand what's at issue regarding the voting laws controversy.
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letter: Voter ID

I have voted by mail for many years. This year I messed up and had to vote in person. Cudos to the election workers, it was quick and simple. What gave me pause was when the election official tried to match my signature. I signed my registration card decades ago and at best it looked like chicken scratch. It now looks even worse. Luckily, I was standing in front of her with a photo ID. I wonder what would have happened if I mailed it in? Would it be set aside? Misplaced? Lost? Could all ballots be fixed in time? All those possibilities would be solved by sending a copy of an ID. Except for the 3 people in Pima County who need one to drive, fly, travel anywhere, need medical insurance, use ANY medical services, obtain government payments, or get a COVID vaccine, that’s not hard to do. I for one would feel a lot more confident about my vote.
Congress & CourtsMontana Standard

Bad voter bill

Senator Jon Tester co-sponsored Senate Bill 1 the so-called “For the People Act”. Designed to rewrite election law, this bill puts the federal government in charge of elections. It would actually make it easier to cheat and harder to vote. Senator Tester knows nationalizing elections is not in line with...
King County, WAauburnexaminer.com

Voter Resources

Find your Legislative District Here: Wa State District Finder. Find your congressional, legislative, King county council and city council voting districts: King County District Finder. Find your Pierce county council district: Pierce County District Finder. One-Stop-Shop for district and ballot updates: https://www.vote411.org. Follow the Money: https://www.pdc.wa.gov/home. Also: Auburn Examiner’s candidate...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Encourage voters and reduce barriers

I urge the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board and all readers to tell Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to support the For the People Act, which will assure fair elections nationwide. They have already shown that they are willing to counter the lie that President Joe Biden’s election was illegitimate.
Presidential Electionheraldmailmedia.com

The fickle American voter

Do you know what "fickle" means? I recently set down my tiny glass of magic elixir and sought a dictionary to increase my vocabulary. Fickle is an adjective that means "changing frequently, especially as regards one's loyalties, interests or affection." That's a perfect definition, I think, to describe the behavior...
Dalton, GAdailycitizen.news

Letter: Election Integrity Act expands voter access

Now that the public’s interest has moved on to the next shiny object, this might be a good time to reference some of the misrepresentations of Georgia’s Election Integrity Act published in this newspaper in an op-ed on April 4, 2021. A comparison to “Jim Crow” voter laws is absurd.
ElectionsDaily Item

All voters invited to weigh in on important questions

Primary election day often offers no voting options for people registered as independents or with something other than the Democratic or the Republican parties. That’s not true this year. The Tuesday, May 18 primary presents three proposed constitutional amendments and one statewide referendum for which all registered voters can and...
ElectionsCoeur d'Alene Press

LIBRARY: Suggestion to voters

Libraries have always remained a place of learning, growth, and neutrality, including political neutrality. Voting for the board of trustee members simply because of their political leanings, or whether or not they’ve been vetted by a political party, undermines the foundational purpose of what a library is. To find a...
U.S. Politicsgazettejournal.net

Letter: Bill threatens integrity of elections

The new election bill being considered by Congress (House Bill 1) which will allow ballot harvesting and mail-in voting nationwide is a terrible bill that threatens the integrity of our elections. That is just the tip of a large and dangerous iceberg as it also mandates taxpayer money to be...
PoliticsBradford Era

Go beyond voter support

On May 18, a ballot question asked Pennsylvanians to take a side on the Municipal Fire and EMS Services Loan Measure. That very formal-sounding title boils down to a simple idea. Should municipal fire departments and ambulance companies be able to borrow from the state’s loan fund to support capital upgrades? Seems like a kind of obvious call, right? Voters agreed, with 73% supporting the measure.
Electionsvillages-news.com

Measure will strengthen voter ID

A free and secure election is a hallmark of our democratic republic. Casting our vote is a responsibility that we who are blessed to live in a free country must take seriously. The good news is that over the years Florida has taken steps to protect and secure a free and just election process.