Lakeland, FL

KIDS' CALENDAR: Reading and sewing fun

The Ledger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIAL-A-STORY HOTLINE: Children's short stories read by a librarian. Call 863-965-5550. Auburndale Public Library, free. Changes every two weeks. PROGRAM IN A BOX: Story Time Boxes, ages 2 to 5, one-week checkout, adult card only, books, fingerplays and craft. S.T.E.A.M. boxes, ages 5 and older, two-week checkout, youth and adult card, hands-on learning with gadgets, instruments and more, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale, free. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/, https://www.facebook.com/auburndalegov.

