Police are investigating another fatal crash on Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge. Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 23 at 7:48 a.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Cardinal Dr. and Swan Way in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a two-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Cardinal Dr. near Swan Way at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck a 2005 Toyota Camry from behind that was traveling in the same direction.