Public Health

Testing widens as England passes jab milestone

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's the end of today's Covid-19 live page - we'll be back again on Sunday morning with more rolling coverage. Our writers today were Victoria Lindrea, Jo Couzens, and George Wright, and the editor was Owen Amos. What’s been happening around the world today?. We’ll be ending our live coverage...

Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Surge testing and jabs expanded, as EU looks to open up

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Surge testing and jabs will be expanded to six new areas of concern in England to combat the spread of the Indian Covid variant, the health secretary has said. They are Bedford, Burnley, Hounslow, Kirklees, Leicester and North Tyneside. The Scottish authorities are taking similar action in Glasgow and Moray. There have now been 2,967 cases of the variant identified in the UK, Matt Hancock said - up from about 2,300 on Monday. He added that of 25 people in hospital in Bolton with Covid, the majority are totally unvaccinated and 90% have not yet had two vaccine doses. Earlier, the prime minister said there was "increasing confidence" that Covid-19 vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian.
Public HealthBBC

Covid vaccine: Wales passes milestone as two million get jab

More than two million people in Wales have now received their first Covid vaccine, according to latest figures. Public Health Wales (PHW) said a total of 2,019,160 people (64% of the population) have had their first dose. Also, 915,674 people have had their second jab - 29% of the population.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: More variant hotspots to get surge tests and jabs

Surge testing and jabs will be expanded to six new areas of concern in England to combat the spread of the Indian Covid variant, Matt Hancock has said. The areas were identified using new techniques, including analysing wastewater and travel patterns, he told a Downing Street briefing. The government is...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Vaccines for 32 and 33-year-olds in England, and should children have jab?

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. The vaccine rollout is moving further down the age range - and now the NHS says people aged 32 and 33 in England can book in for their first jabs from Saturday. Text message invitations will also be sent out over the next few days. More than 37.5 million people in the UK have now received their first dose of the jab - and 21.6 million second doses have been given. The other UK nations are already offering jabs to younger age groups - people aged 30 and over are eligible in Scotland, over-18s in Wales and over-25s in Northern Ireland. To find out when you'll get the vaccine, head here.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Tell us: have you attended a large-scale test event in England?

In April, the government launched their scheme to pilot large-scale events in England to test their safety before restrictions are eased on mass gatherings. The majority of rules on social contact are set to be removed by 21 June, but this is dependent on cases, deaths and hospital admissions continuing to fall.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

England and Australia to play final Ashes Test in Perth

London [UK], May 19 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have confirmed the Men's and Women's Ashes schedule for 2021-22 to be staged in Australia. The first Men's Ashes Test will begin at Brisbane's Gabba from December 8-12 ahead of a day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth's Optus Stadium (January 14-18), as per the ECB release. For the first time in 26 years, the final Ashes Test will not be staged in Sydney. The multi-format Women's Ashes series will begin at Manuka Oval, Canberra, with the Test match from January 27-30. The white-ball matches, which combine with the Test match to form the multi-format series, kick off with three T20Is, to be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney (February 4 and 6) and the Adelaide Oval (February 10). The multi-format series concludes with three ODIs at Adelaide Oval (February 13) and the Junction Oval in Melbourne (February 16 and 19). At the end of the Women's Ashes series, England will depart for New Zealand to participate in the ICC Women's World Cup in a year that will also see them represent Team England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (ANI)
Worldwcn247.com

England pick uncapped Bracey, Robinson in test squad

LONDON (AP) — Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey and Sussex seam bowler Ollie Robinson have been named in England’s main test cricket squad for the first time for next month’s home series against New Zealand. Bracey has scored 478 county championship runs this season at an average of 53 while Robinson has taken 29 wickets at an average of 14. Bracey and Robinson were touring reserves for England’s winter test programs in Sri Lanka and India and were part of the extended squads for last year’s series against West Indies and Pakistan. “They have been consistent performers in the county championship this season," coach Chris Silverwood said.
Public Healthazadhindnews.com

Covid-19: Sewage testing ramped up in England

The government has ramped up its programme to analyse wastewater for early signs of coronavirus. The sewage-testing programme now covers two-thirds of England’s population. Scientists discovered early in the pandemic that genetic fragments of the virus could be detected in sewage. Samples are now being are taken at wastewater treatment...
TravelPittsburgh Post-Gazette

COVID-19 Latest: India passes grim milestone, but local help is on the way

Here are some COVID-19-related stories making headlines on Monday. Check back often for updates:. Just two months before the Olympic Games, set to kick off in Japan on July 23, the U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory warning Americans away from the country as coronavirus cases escalate. The...
WorldBBC

Covid: 21 June lockdown easing date not guaranteed - Kwasi Kwarteng

There is no data to suggest England's end to lockdown on 21 June might be delayed, the business secretary has said - but he cannot give a guarantee. "I don't think we will move the date," said Kwasi Kwarteng - but added that the scientific evidence could change. Some scientists...