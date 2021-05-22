Chicago Steel win 7-1 over Force

Listen to “Successful Sweep” on Spreaker. The Avalanche finished off the Blues in four games with a 5-2 victory on Sunday. It’s Colorado’s first sweep in 20 years. JJ and Aarif recap Game 4, the series and how this team was able to successfully sweep a strong opponent in such dominating fashion. The guys then look ahead for what could be the series of the year between the Avs and Golden Knights, assuming Vegas closes out Minnesota. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.