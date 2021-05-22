newsbreak-logo
NHL

Chicago Steel win 7-1 over Force

kfgo.com
 4 days ago

(Fargo, ND) Tonight’s game was all Chicago as the Steel defeated the Fargo Force in game three of the Clark Cup Final series 7-1. The Steel struck first in period one with a powerplay goal midway through the first period. However, Fargo answered back 13 seconds later with a goal from Cody Monds off a nice set up by Tristan Broz. Then with under a minute remaining in the period the Steel found the back of the net once again taking a lead they would maintain throughout the remainder of the game.

Bowling Green, KYwnky.com

Hot Rods win 1-0 over Asheville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Hot Rods (7-3) pitching staff struck out 15 Asheville Tourists (4-5) hitters, while Greg Jones drove in the lone Hot Rods run in a 1-0 win on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods and Tourists will play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
Delaware, OHDelaware Gazette

Barons sharp in 6-1 win over Pacers

The Buckeye Valley softball team checked off yet another goal, dropping host Delaware Hayes 6-1 in non-league action Friday night in Delaware. No matter the sport, when a BV team makes out its list of goals prior to a season it usually involves three things: winning a league title, doing some damage in the tournament and, of course, beating Hayes.
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Coop baseball improves to 7-0 with abridged win over SV

COOPERSTOWN – Kendall Haney struck out five of the seven batters he faced and had a two RBI triple as the Hawkeyes stayed undefeated in baseball with a 6-3 win over visiting Sauquoit Valley in a Center State Conference game Monday, May 17. The game ended abruptly when Sauquoit Valley...
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

All-round effort leads Cowboys to 7-0 win over Nicholls

LAKE CHARLES – Solid pitching, timely hitting and superb defense all came together on Friday night for McNeese in a 7-0 shutout win over Nicholls to open up a Southland Conference baseball series. Starting pitcher Bryson Hudgens (1-2) threw six scoreless innings and allowed just three hits while striking out...
NHLWest Hawaii Today

Avs clinch No. 1 seed with win over Kings

DENVER — Tyson Jost was barely off the ice and already wearing a burgundy shirt commemorating the Colorado Avalanche winning the Presidents’ Trophy. Guess they had an inkling. Jost scored two of Colorado’s five second-period goals as the Avalanche clinched the West Division and the top overall seed in the...
MLBchatsports.com

Anderson Flirts With No-No In 5-1 Win Over Brewers

It’s not terribly exciting, but this is how it’s supposed to look. The Braves caught the Milwaukee Brewers at the exact right time. Not only did they get a lucky draw missing both Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, Christian Yelich is on the IL and the Brewers were 3-8 in their last 11 before this series.
Tennessee Stateheraldcourier.com

REGION 1-AAA BASEBALL: Seymour takes 7-2 win over THS

SEYMOUR, Tenn. - The pitch was down, just where Cole Presson had been throwing the ball much of the game. Elijah Galyon knew what to do with it. The East Tennessee State baseball signee crushed a low pitch from Presson well over the right field fence, and Seymour finally pulled away to defeat Tennessee High 7-2 in a Region 1-AAA semifinal contest on Monday evening at Don Doyle Field.
Godley, TXPosted by
Times-Review

Godley forces game 3 with 5-3 win over Anna

The Godley Wildcats staved off elimination with a 5-3 win in game 2 against Anna in their Class 4A area series Friday night at McKinney North. After both teams scored one run in the third inning, Godley took control in the bottom of the fifth with a four-run outburst. Braden Karnes hit an RBI single to make it 2-1 then Landry McKittrick hit a two-out RBI double for a 3-1 lead before Ryan Block followed with a two-run RBI single to push the advantage to 5-1.
NHLINFORUM

Chicago wins Game 3 of Clark Cup Finals, puts Force in do-or-die situation

FARGO — The Fargo Force’s backs are against the wall, but that’s where they’ve been at their best in the playoffs. The Force can’t afford another loss after falling to Chicago 7-1 in Game 3 of the United States Hockey League Clark Cup Finals on Friday at Scheels Arena. The Steel took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five series and need just one more win to seal the championship.
Oregon Statepac-12.com

Recap: Gabe Matthews' two-run blast gives No. 7 Oregon baseball the 2-1 win over No. 15 Stanford

Pac-12 Networks' Ben Creighton and Donnie Marbut breakdown the action from No. 7 Oregon baseball's 2-1 victory over Stanford on Friday night in Eugene. The game was scoreless in the bottom of the 7th-inning when Gabe Matthews launched a 2-shot to right field to give the Ducks a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Robert Ahlstrom pitched 7.1 innings of 1-run ball to earn his seventh win of the year and lower his ERA to a minuscule 2.03. Brendan Beck pitched well enough to win, going the distance while only allowing two runs, but took the hard-luck loss for Stanford.
NHLmilehighsports.com

Hockey Mountain High Podcast: Successful Sweep

Listen to “Successful Sweep” on Spreaker. The Avalanche finished off the Blues in four games with a 5-2 victory on Sunday. It’s Colorado’s first sweep in 20 years. JJ and Aarif recap Game 4, the series and how this team was able to successfully sweep a strong opponent in such dominating fashion. The guys then look ahead for what could be the series of the year between the Avs and Golden Knights, assuming Vegas closes out Minnesota. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.
Baseballfestusathletics.com

Tigers win 7-1 at Parkway North

The Varsity Tigers finished out the regular baseball season on Friday night at Parkway North winning 7-1 and picking up their 12th win of the season. The Tigers got a combined effort from lefty Sophomore Jackson Gross and Junior Ethan Carroll on the mound. Gross went four innings and allowed just three hits and struck out two. Gross would pick up the win. Carroll followed up with three shutout innings earning the save in relief and striking out one.
NHLFox5 KVVU

Golden Knights looking to clinch first playoff series on home ice

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have accomplished a lot in their first three-plus seasons as an NHL franchise. However, in all their postseasons success, the VGK have never clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff series on home ice. That could change Monday night. The Golden Knights are back in...
Lincoln County, WVWilliamson Daily News

LC wins battle of the Panthers, tops Tug Valley 7-1

HAMLIN —Lincoln County and Tug Valley squared away on the softball diamond on Saturday afternoon in Hamlin as the Class AAA Lady Panthers proved to be too strong for the Class A Lady Panthers as LCHS came away with the 7-1 win. The game was a pitcher’s duel for the...
NHLchatsports.com

Nazem Kadri Appealing Eight-Game Suspension

Nazem Kadri has elected to appeal the eight-game suspension he received for the illegal check to the head he delivered on Justin Faulk. Unlike the MLB, Kadri cannot return to action pending the outcome of his appeal. https://twitter.com/Peter_Baugh/status/1396602582383144960. The incident occurred in the third period of the Colorado Avalanche’s Game...
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Jordan Greenway: Lights lamp in Game 5

Greenway scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5. Shots were at a premium for the Wild on Monday -- they mustered only 14 as a team, but scored four times. Greenway's tally at 16:34 of the first period stood as the game-winner. The 24-year-old winger has only made a moderate scoring impact with three points and seven shots on goal through five postseason contests. He's added 26 hits, showing off some of his usual physicality in a top-six role.