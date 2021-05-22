6 Signs that a Real Estate Agent is Not Legit

Reader Question: Is America in a housing bubble? We think today’s out-of-control real estate market is crazy. We are attempting to downsize our lifestyle with a smaller home. In two instances, we made an offer and someone outbid us. Our home is free and clear, so we are cash buyers. We don’t want to sell until we know we’ve got a place to go. Unfortunately, there are not many homes to look at, so we don’t want to sell our house first and end up compromising on our new home. Home trade-in programs and iBuyers are costly. What other options are available to us? Author note: We addressed this question in a recent column on April 5, 2021. Here is another option.