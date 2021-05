Before I get down to the nitty-gritty, I just want to say that the United States is one of the few countries where people feel the need to tip at restaurants and bars. Here it’s considered “rude” not to. I myself have worked in the service industry and know that a lot of the time the majority of earnings come from tipping… and to be honest that’s what’s “wrong” with our society. We pay these workers so little that they have to rely on it.