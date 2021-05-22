newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Smart toilet may soon analyze stool for health problems

By Digestive Disease Week
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

An artificial intelligence tool under development at Duke University can be added to the standard toilet to help analyze patients' stool and give gastroenterologists the information they need to provide appropriate treatment, according to research that was selected for presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2021. The new technology could assist in managing chronic gastrointestinal issues such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irritable Bowel Syndrome#Health Problems#Patient Care#Clinical Medicine#Health Care#Data Analysis#Ddw#Md#Duke University Durham#The Smart Toilet#The Bristol Stool Scale#The Duke Smart Toilet Lab#Ibd#Ibs#Stool Specimen#Classifying Stool#Health Issues#Tool#Deep Learning Algorithm#Appropriate Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
Related
Healththechalkboardmag.com

5 Thyroid Tests Your Doctor May Be Missing To Properly Assess Your Thyroid Health

Dr. Emily Lipinski, ND author of Healing Your Thyroid Naturally overcame Hashimoto’s Hypothyroidism that had negatively impacted her life for many years. This month, she is sharing the most important blood tests to ask your doctor to run if you are experiencing thyroid symptoms. All too often these tests are overlooked, delaying proper diagnosis and treatment…
Healthbelmarrahealth.com

Do Vision Problems Offer a Glance into the Future of Brain Health?

Does blurry vision offer a clear picture of the future?. Possibly, according to recent research. A new study suggests a strong link between impaired vision and mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, in older adults. According to the Mayo Clinic, MCI is the stage between expected cognitive decline of normal aging and the more serious decline of dementia.
Beauty & FashionGrand Forks Herald

Health Fusion: Tanning beds and toilet seats

You've likely heard that tanning beds are associated with some health issues. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that indoor tanning increases your risk of skin cancers -- basal cell, squamous cell and the potentially deadly melanoma. Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, says there are other...
Diseases & Treatmentsmed-technews.com

Collaboration aims to improves diagnosis of gut health problems

Owlstone Medical, a specialist in Breath Biopsy for applications in early disease detection and precision medicine, has announced agreements with Functional Gut Clinic (“FGC”) and Functional Gut Diagnostics (“FGD”), providers of smart solutions for the diagnosis of gut health problems. The partnership aims, by combining OML’s expertise in breath-based testing...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Adrenal fatigue may be the problem

Adrenal fatigue, adrenal exhaustion, adrenal insufficiency, whatever you want to name it, refers to lowered adrenal function or output. Adrenal glands produce vital hormones that help our body handle stress. The adrenal glands secrete cortisol, epinephrine, norepinephrine, cortisone, aldosterone and DHEA, to name a few. When we sense a threat, our body automatically moves into a flight or fight response, causing adrenaline and cortisol to be secreted, which will elevate blood pressure and increase the release of glucose in the blood, preparing the body to run or fight or survival mode.
HealthPosted by
Daily Herald

9 tips for being a smart health care consumer

Customer service is all the rage in the health care industry. Hospitals and doctors' practices finally realized that their patients are also customers, and customers vote with their feet. Although this trend toward better customer service is driven by market competition, it is a welcome development. Even so, as a...
HealthDerrick

Health problems should not change vaccine course

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was very reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to its rushed status and unknown long-term side effects. Finally I gave in and got my first shot a week ago, because I determined the benefits outweigh the risks. I haven't had any problems yet, but am now contemplating NOT getting the second shot due to my autoimmune disease, which has been called rheumatoid arthritis, lupus or a variety of 150 possibilities. I also have MGUS (monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance), chronic low white and red blood cell counts, and stage 3 kidney disease. I have been told that I am at risk for a stroke due to the possibility of blood clots from a constant high homocysteine of 10.5.
Mental Healthseniorspectrumnewspapers.com

Loneliness and Isolation: Huge Public Health Problems

Loneliness can affect anyone of any age and background – from an older person mourning the loss of a life partner to a young person who simply feels different and isolated from their friends. Furthermore, as our society continues to evolve and experience pandemics we introduce advances that also increase the risk of developing loneliness. From working more flexibly, often more remotely, to doing our shopping online, the actual warmth of human contact recedes from our lives. COVID-19 has made loneliness even more prevalent.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Asthma medication use and exacerbations

How does the switch to a high-deductible health plan affect children with asthma? A new study suggests that enrollment in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) may not be associated with changes in asthma medication use or asthma exacerbations when medications are exempt from the deductible. FULL STORY. How does the...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

13 best probiotic and prebiotic supplements: Help improve your gut health

Bacteria get a pretty bad rap. Never more so than during a pandemic, when we are disinfecting everything that crosses the threshold of our homes and scrubbing our already dried-out hands with alcohol sanitiser for the umpteenth time that day.Germs have become public enemy number one; they put the fear of God into us.Killing all bacteria, however, would be hugely harmful to human life.Whether we would like to admit or not, our bodies are home to 100 trillion microbes, which keep us healthy. Many of the microorganisms we play host to live in our digestive tracts and make up what...
HealthFuturity

Smart toilet pipes scan poop to gauge bowel health

Researchers are developing an artificial intelligence tool for toilets that could help analyze patient stool. The technology could give gastroenterologists the information they need to provide appropriate treatment for chronic issues such as inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome. “Typically, gastroenterologists have to rely on patient self-reported information about...
Electronicshealthing.ca

Smart toilets snap pictures that help with diagnoses

When it comes to poop, a picture is worth a thousand words. And soon, thanks to a new device that records everything about our stool before it gets flushed away forever, doctors will be able to use these pics for faster and more accurate diagnoses of gastrointestinal conditions. The technology,...
ElectronicsWebMD

'Smart Toilet' Scans Stool for Blood, Consistency

May 25, 2021 -- A 'smart toilet' in development uses artificial intelligence to analyze stool for consistency and presence of blood — and early evidence suggests it is more accurate than patient self-reporting. The remote, automated, real-time analysis and reporting increase the likelihood of doctors detecting gastrointestinal issues earlier, investigators...
ElectronicsPosted by
Newsweek

Scientists Invent Smart Toilet That Sends Poop Data to Your Doctor

Scientists think artificial intelligence could help doctors treat their patients' bowel and stomach issues by using a camera installed in their toilets. The technology could be particularly useful for patients who may not be able to report their symptoms themselves, researchers say. A team of gastroenterologists—medics who specialize in stomach...
Sciencesciencebasedmedicine.org

COVID Morbidity

There is a known bias toward oversimplification. We like to distill complex situations down to a number, or a simple dichotomy. It allows us to mentally manage a complex world. The risk, of course, is that important details will be lost. In medicine that bias is hopefully beaten out of us by training and experience. We learn to embrace the complexity, but still we must be vigilant.