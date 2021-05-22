Smart toilet may soon analyze stool for health problems

Bacteria get a pretty bad rap. Never more so than during a pandemic, when we are disinfecting everything that crosses the threshold of our homes and scrubbing our already dried-out hands with alcohol sanitiser for the umpteenth time that day.Germs have become public enemy number one; they put the fear of God into us.Killing all bacteria, however, would be hugely harmful to human life.Whether we would like to admit or not, our bodies are home to 100 trillion microbes, which keep us healthy. Many of the microorganisms we play host to live in our digestive tracts and make up what...