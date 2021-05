Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan has issued the following statement after Jasiel Correia II conviction on 21 counts today in United States Superior Court:. “This is a dark day for the City of Fall River and the end of a long chapter in Fall River’s history- a chapter that does not at all reflect the true character of our City. The verdict today confirmed that Jasiel Correia used the Mayor’s Office in Fall River for his own benefit. He made the unfortunate choice to use his official duties and powers to benefit himself, when he should have been acting in the best interest of our community.