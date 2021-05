MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Today concluded the 35th Annual Carr Center Cake Auction at the Secrest Auditorium. Many volunteers devoted their time into this year’s cake auction. Phone lines and text messages were constantly coming in throughout the day. Six volunteer workers were on the phones taking bids, and up to five people were assisting with ‘text to bid.’ This is the second year that the auction has used ‘text to bid,’ which has helped make the auction run smoother.