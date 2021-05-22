newsbreak-logo
St. Clement’s Island Museum Introduces New “Conversation & a Cruise”

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD – Beginning June 12, 2021, visitors can enjoy summer breezes on a fun, educational and family-friendly morning of cruising during a series of themed events throughout the season on the St. Clement’s Island Museum Water Taxi.

The series of three cruises occur June 12, July 17 and Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. To start off, June 12 will be “Birds of the Potomac River,” where the water tour guide will talk about native birds of the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay as well as how to identify those where you live. Then, on July 17 will be “The Giants of the Bay with the Chesapeake Mermaid,” your water tour guide will read “The Giants of the Bay,” part of the Chesapeake Mermaid series, and discuss environmental change. Finally, Aug. 14 will be “Expedition on the Potomac,” where the water tour guide will discuss the different explorers that ventured up the Potomac River. There will be a discussion about Leonard Calvert, the Piscataway, Father Andrew Whit, and even pirates during the water cruise.

“Since we have been offering our popular Dinner & A Cruise series for adults for the past few years, we knew we had to develop fun, yet educational, cruises for our younger visitors to get them out on the water and learn something new” states Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “This year’s series includes three fun cruises, all regarding different interesting subjects. We have plenty of opportunities to grab tickets for these 3 cruises before they sell out.”

Though there are three cruises to book before tickets are gone, Stone suggests reserving early. “We recommend calling in for any of the cruises as soon as possible – the tickets will sell out quickly as we only allow a maximum of 15 spots per cruise for these exclusive events.”

The event will begin at St. Clement’s Island Museum will start with an introduction and distribution of expedition materials. The tour will end on St. Clement’s Island, and from there, you can return to the mainland or check out Blackistone Lighthouse.

Participants will even be able to make a fun souvenir to take home after each cruise. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 per child and children 2 and under are free (but must still be registered). Cost includes educational and activity materials as well as boat ride. Only 15 seats are available for these exclusive cruises. Those interested should call 301-769-2222 to book ticket.

The post St. Clement’s Island Museum Introduces New “Conversation & a Cruise” appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

