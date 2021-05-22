newsbreak-logo
Prince Frederick, MD

CalvertHealth Names Employee of the Year, Exemplary Nurses and Leadership Award Recipients

By CalvertHealth
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
Prince Frederick, MD – Although CalvertHealth wasn’t able to host its Employee Awards Banquet in person, that didn’t stop the health system from recognizing top awards for service and leadership during the 2020 calendar year!

President and CEO Dean Teague commented, “As we begin to turn a corner in this pandemic, I can’t even begin to express how proud I am of our workforce and all we have accomplished over the last year. From our team’s ability to change, adapt and embrace the unknown to the way we have all come together to take care of our patients and our community – it’s nothing short of inspirational. I look forward to celebrating in person in 2022, but formal event or not, I am always excited to acknowledge the achievements of our workforce.”

  • Outstanding New Leader Interim Director of Professional Practice Jessica Barker (third from right) stands with members of the Surgical Services Team, who nominated her for the award.
    Longtime employee Erin Farley, community wellness manager, pictured (center) with VP of Human Resources Lisa Broome and CEO Dean Teague, was the recipient of the Excellence in Leadership Award.
    Sharon Pitts, pictured with CEO Dean Teague, was named Employee of the Year for calendar year 2020.

Sharon Pitts was named Employee of the Year. Pitts has been with CalvertHealth since 1994 and is Army trained; tough as nails with a soft spot for patient care. She has been the preceptor for just about every therapist that has come on staff at CalvertHealth – affectionately called “Sharon’s Boot Camp” – and when she arrives on the unit, the nurses and providers know that their patients are going to be taken care of because she is confident in her skill set, works well with the team and has earned their trust.

In addition to Pitts, the other nominees for Employee of the Year were Abbie Scrivener, Brandy Boyd, William Stepney, Connie Panza, Jean Melson, Caitlin Gutekunst, Charlie Dinardo, Stephen McDonald, Pam Hurley, Holli Truitt and Stephanie Brooks. The 2020 Employee of the Year was selected by the 2019 Employee of the Year nominees.

Erin Farley, manager of community wellness, received the medical center’s Excellence in Leadership Award, which is presented to a department head who exemplifies outstanding leadership skills and inspires others. Erin promotes a respectful and supportive work environment by leading by example. An excerpt from Erin’s nomination form read: “Erin loves the residents of Calvert County and shows in her passion to do more, and more and more. From organizing COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics to the Farmers Market and other community events, she has made great strides to help the underserved population of our community. Additionally, Erin is a great leader who inspires her team reach the highest level of each individual’s potential while encouraging a home/work balance. Simply put, she is the best.”

Farley, who joined CalvertHealth in 2006, was nominated alongside eight other organizational leaders: Jessica Barker, Jennifer Beall, Sharon (Dawn) Catena, Stephanie Cleaveland, Kayla D’Agostino, Kay Sprayberry, Susan Stevens and Bobbie Vess.

Jessica Barker was named Outstanding New Leader for her dedication to developing others and her ability to provide support and direction to her team. One of her colleagues said, “Jess is the person you go to when you need to talk through a situation. She looks at things from all angles and gives her honest input, always putting patient care and the wellbeing of the team first.” Barker was recently promoted from Manager of Perianesthesia Services to Interim Director, Professional Practice.

CalvertHealth Medical Center’s Nursing Administration is proud to recognize the following nurses who are exemplary in their contributions to the organization and the advancement of the nursing profession: Allie Hummel, Jenna Johnson, Dana Rose, Hannah Aley and Melissa Shipman, who serves as a patient care technician.

Excellence in Caring Awards were presented to Rachel Boyd and Rebecca Lee for their contributions to the mission of the CalvertHealth Foundation.

The post CalvertHealth Names Employee of the Year, Exemplary Nurses and Leadership Award Recipients appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

