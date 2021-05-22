newsbreak-logo
Calvert County, MD

Calvert County Government Offices Reopen to the Public

By Calvert County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 21, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces all county government administrative offices will open to the public Monday, May 24, 2021. County government employees and visitors will not be required to wear masks. Additionally, physical distancing is encouraged but not required.

Several Calvert County Government offices have recently relocated. Citizens are encouraged to visit the website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov to verify office locations and hours.

The Calvert County Circuit and District courts, which are under the purview of the Maryland Judiciary, continue to require certain health protocols, including the wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, regardless of vaccination status, until further notice.

Calvert County Government Offices Reopen to the Public

