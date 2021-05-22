newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Subtropical Storm Ana develops in Atlantic Ocean

Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfOlq_0a7qstgG00

Subtropical Storm Ana becomes the first named storm in the Atlantic this year.

The National Hurricane Center says the subtropical storm formed just northeast of Bermuda. This is the seventh year in a row a storm has been named in the Atlantic before the official start of hurricane season.

Ana has max sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving at three miles per hour.

It is expected to head out to sea within the next couple of days and is not a threat to the US. Hurricane season officially starts June 1st.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Bermuda#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Season#Sustained Winds#Iphone#Subtropical Storm Ana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
iPad
Related
Environmentclimatecentral.org

2021 Hurricane Season Preview

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins next week, running from June through November. While experts with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the National Hurricane Center are considering advancing the start date of hurricane season to May 15th, it’s not yet clear that climate change is causing tropical systems to occur earlier.
State College, PADaily Item

UPDATE Strong thunderstorms to bring hail, wind this afternoon

Scattered thunderstorms could sweep across Pennsylvania this afternoon, bringing strong winds and hail according to the National Weather Service in State College. The storms will be scattered throughout the state after 1 p.m. and continuing into the evening. According to NWS, localized damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater...
State College, PADaily Item

UPDATE Strong thunderstorms to bring hail, wind this afternoon

Scattered thunderstorms could sweep across Pennsylvania this afternoon, bringing strong winds and hail according to the National Weather Service in State College. The storms will be scattered throughout the state after 1 p.m. and continuing into the evening. According to NWS, localized damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater...