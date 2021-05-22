newsbreak-logo
These Kitchen Knives Are as Functional as They Are Beautiful

By Daniel Modlin
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Scouting Report: These minimalist knives are lightweight, durable, and stylish. They’re perfect if you need to upgrade your knives after a year of cooking at home. Hast knives may be the most beautiful of any knife you’re likely to see out there, but that’s not only what makes them great. They are made with Matrix Powder Steel, which the brand says makes the knife more durable, sharper, and easier to use than a traditional stainless steel knife. I found all three claims to be spot on. The knife is one of the lightest weights I’ve tried, yet extremely balanced. This means that chopping a ton doesn’t lead to hand cramps—instead, the chef’s knife is substantial enough to chop through anything, yet easy to wield that it can feel like a paring knife in the palm of my hand. The knives themselves come out of the box very sharp, and if you opt for the set of 4, it comes with a honing rod that will make sharpening them a breeze. They are also extremely durable—as someone who is a rather clumsy/careless cook at times, they’ve passed my durability test with flying colors. I also like how easy they are to clean—because of the minimalist design, they have no rivets or crevices. The black knife, the one I got, also doesn’t accrue water stains as other stainless steel knives tend to, making it look just as beautiful as the first time I used it, to the last.

