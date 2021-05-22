Binderup leads College Station to regional semifinals with 4-2 win over Porter

The La Grange baseball team saw its season come to an end against Rusk Friday in Navasota in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Rusk won the best-of-three series opener Thursday 7-0 and then edged the Leps 2-1 Friday. In Thursday’s game Rusk star left-handed hurler JD Thompson (who is just a junior but has already verbally committed to accept a scholarship to play for college baseball power…