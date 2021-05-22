newsbreak-logo
College Station, TX

Binderup leads College Station to regional semifinals with 4-2 win over Porter

By Tyler Shaw
KBTX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station baseball team beat Porter 4-2 in game 2 of the regional quarterfinals to sweep the series in Navasota Friday night. College Station started the scoring with a bases-loaded walk and a Chanden Scarmardo sac fly to take a 2-0 lead after the 3rd inning. The Spartans answered in the 6th inning when Colby Christian hit a 2 RBI double deep into left field to tie things up 2-2.

