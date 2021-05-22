These Kitchen Knives Are as Functional as They Are Beautiful
Scouting Report: These minimalist knives are lightweight, durable, and stylish. They’re perfect if you need to upgrade your knives after a year of cooking at home. I live for a good knife. Since I’m still cooking more, having sharp, easy-to-use knives just an arm’s distance away is a must. The main problem with knives is that they lose their edge over time, and then cutting or chopping anything can be, well, annoying (and dangerous). I recently discovered a new brand of knives that doesn’t just make knives that are great to use as a home cook, but they are easy to sharpen and maintain, too.www.thedailybeast.com