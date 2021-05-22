Vast under-treatment of diabetes seen in global study

Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market |2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market” is predicted to reach USD 1,118.4 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing R&D investments by key players for the development of novel therapies to treat rare diseases in patients will be critical factor in boosting the Hunter syndrome treatment market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising clinical studies for diabetes and coronary artery disease (CAD) will have a positive impact on market during the forecast period.