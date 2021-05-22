Vast under-treatment of diabetes seen in global study

A diagnosis of type 2 diabetes means serious lifestyle changes are in order. There is no cure for diabetes, which can open you up to a host of other health complications and can become life-threatening if not managed correctly. That's why health experts tout the importance of preventing this disease before it happens, and that means knowing the risk factors to look out for. Research has found that something as simple as keeping an eye on your skin could give you insight into your chances of developing diabetes. Read on to learn more about the skin condition you should be looking out for.