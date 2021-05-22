newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Vast under-treatment of diabetes seen in global study

By University of Michigan
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half a billion people on the planet have diabetes, but most of them aren't getting the kind of care that could make their lives healthier, longer and more productive, according to a new global study of data from people with the condition. Many don't even know they have the...

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Diabetes Diet#Hypertension#Cholesterol Levels#Medical Treatment#Lancet Healthy Longevity#D#Flood#Diabetes Prevalence#Effective Diabetes Care#Under Treated Diabetes#Key Findings#Complications#Evidence Based Care#Physicians#Diabetes Related Care#Diabetes Related Problems#Glucose#Authors#Diagnostic Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Longevity
Related
Medical ScienceScience Daily

Study validates shorter treatment for major world infection, tuberculosis

Four months of multi-drug therapy that included rifapentine and moxifloxacin treated active tuberculosis (TB) as effectively as the standard six-month regimen in a multinational study, cutting treatment time by a third. Coauthors including Marc Weiner, MD, of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, reported the findings May 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% by 2026; Rising Clinical Studies for Diabetes to Influence Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market |2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market” is predicted to reach USD 1,118.4 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing R&D investments by key players for the development of novel therapies to treat rare diseases in patients will be critical factor in boosting the Hunter syndrome treatment market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising clinical studies for diabetes and coronary artery disease (CAD) will have a positive impact on market during the forecast period.
HealthEurekAlert

Study finds new and effective treatment for vitamin D deficiency

(Boston)--There are several million people worldwide with various fat malabsorption syndromes including those who have undergone gastric bypass surgery and those with obesity. These patients often have a difficult time absorbing vitamin D and both groups of patients are at an increased risk for vitamin D deficiency and therefore at higher risk for osteoporosis and osteomalacia (softening of the bones). Patients with obesity are also susceptible to vitamin D deficiency as vitamin D derived from intestinal absorption and cutaneous synthesis is diluted in a larger body pool of fat. Now a new study demonstrates 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 is an effective treatment for vitamin D deficiency for these specific patients.
ScienceWake Up World

Landmark Study Shows Sardines Help Keep Diabetes Away

Type 2 diabetes is a metabolic condition that is affected by several factors, including the foods you eat and the amount of exercise you get. There are several significant consequences of Type 2 diabetes, including neuropathy, loss of sight, kidney disease and heart disease.1 Recent data2 show people who eat sardines may lower their risk of Type 2 diabetes.
AgriculturePhys.org

Study points to potential treatment for citrus disease

Brazil is the world leader in sweet orange production, but citrus cultivation in the region faces constant threats concerning the availability of water and the outbreak of diseases. New research published in the Journal of Applied Microbiology indicates that a fatty acid called hexanoic acid may help protect against one such problem: citrus canker, a bacterial infection that causes brownish eruptive lesions on the leaves, stems, and fruit of citrus trees.
Diseases & Treatmentsdailyhealthpost.com

5 Treatments for Diabetic Pain You Might Not Know About

Diabetic neuropathies—the problems caused by the damage diabetes does to nerves—eventually cause pain in 60 to 70% of people with diabetes. There are plenty of traditional medical treatments and prescription medications available for treating neuropathy and diabetic pain. Many of the medications are effective, but come with annoying side effects.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study provides new basis to compare the effectiveness of different tuberculosis treatments

A new study published in Nature Communications provides an important new basis for comparing the effectiveness of different tuberculosis treatments. Tuberculosis, a disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), is typically the leading infectious cause of death globally, killing 1.2 million people each year. The availability of a new way to evaluate treatments can save lives.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Cause of First Stroke Guides Prevention of Second Stroke

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In a guideline issued by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association and published online May 24 in Stroke, recommendations are presented for prevention of a second stroke. Dawn O. Kleindorfer, M.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues explore strategies...
HealthFuturity

In 55 countries, only 1 in 10 people receive diabetes care

Only 1 in 10 people with diabetes in 55 low- and middle-income countries received the type of comprehensive care that’s been proven to reduce diabetes-related problems, researchers report. A comprehensive package of care—low-cost medicines to reduce blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, and counseling on diet, exercise, and weight—can...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Your Diabetes Risk Is Higher, Study Says

A diagnosis of type 2 diabetes means serious lifestyle changes are in order. There is no cure for diabetes, which can open you up to a host of other health complications and can become life-threatening if not managed correctly. That's why health experts tout the importance of preventing this disease before it happens, and that means knowing the risk factors to look out for. Research has found that something as simple as keeping an eye on your skin could give you insight into your chances of developing diabetes. Read on to learn more about the skin condition you should be looking out for.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Gout treatment success doubled by combining two drugs, study finds

By combining two medications, researchers at Michigan Medicine optimized a therapy for people with gout, a condition that causes severe damage and disability if left untreated. The study revealed how a second drug taken orally more than doubled the effectiveness of Pegloticase, an intravenous gout treatment used to dissolve crystalized...
FitnessMedicalXpress

Study: Diet to lower blood pressure also improved other factors in cardiac health

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in the United States. Public health advocates frequently site Americans' high-sodium diet as one factor in the nation's cardiac health. While sodium has been definitively linked to high-blood pressure—a key risk factor for CVD—few rigorously controlled studies make the direct causal link between high sodium intake and cardiovascular damage, heart attack, or stroke.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Study Points to Best Treatments for Depression in Primary Care

Psychotherapy and pharmacotherapy appear to be similarly effective for the treatment of depression, and a combination of both treatments might pack the biggest punch, according to a network meta-analysis (NMA) comparing either and both approaches with control conditions in the primary care setting. The findings are important, since the majority...
HealthNews-Medical.net

Farxiga approved in the US for the treatment of chronic kidney disease in patients at risk of progression with and without type-2 diabetes

Approval is the most significant advancement in the treatment of chronic kidney disease in more than 20 years. In DAPA-CKD Phase III trial, Farxiga demonstrated unprecedented reduction in the risk of the composite of worsening of renal function, end-stage kidney disease and cardiovascular or renal death. Image Credit: Shutterstock/Kateryna Kon.
Technologymobihealthnews.com

Gamification of step count leads to more activity in diabetes-focused study

Gamification has become an increasingly popular strategy for promoting healthy behaviors from medication adherence to chronic condition management. A new study published in JAMA Network examined the effectiveness of gamification in promoting physical activity and weight loss among adults with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes. "Gamification is commonly used in wellness...