The current gains in the Nasdaq may help the index snap off the 2% loss it has accumulated thus far in May. The United States stock market has shown impressive upticks as the economy reopening has marked new promises for firms across the board. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) grew 0.54%, adding 186.14 points to 34,393.98. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP: .INX) added 41.19 points atop a 0.99% growth to 4,197.05. The gains are demonstrated by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) that rode on the back of tech stocks to close Monday’s session with 190.18 points, following a 1.41% upsurge to 13,661.17.