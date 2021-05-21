newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) to Release Quarter 2 Numbers

investorsobserver.com
 4 days ago

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is scheduled to report Quarter 2 numbers after the market close on May 27. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.22, and the stock is up 1.0% on the year. Technical Analysis. COST...

www.investorsobserver.com
Marketsinvesting.com

Costco Earnings Preview: COVID Boom Will Slow, But Long-Term Value Will Stay

Reports Q3 2021 results on Thursday, May 27, after the close. During the past year, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has been one of the favorite picks for investors. The COVID-19 pandemic provided an unprecedented surge in sales volumes for the international big-box retailer as consumers stocked their pantries to avoid too many trips to stores.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

NiSource has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 61 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for TechnipFMC PLC

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PLC on Monday, setting a price target of EUR6.9, which is approximately 4.04% above the present share price of $8.11. Roger expects TechnipFMC PLC to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the second quarter of 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$446.46 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post sales of $446.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $443.24 million and the highest is $452.27 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Stocksinvesting.com

Jefferies Stick to Their Buy Rating for Freeport-McMoRan

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Chris LaFemina reiterated a Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $60, which is approximately 47.49% above the present share price of $40.68. LaFemina expects Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the second quarter of 2021. The current...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Skyline Corporation (SKY) Tops Q4 EPS by 21c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) reported Q4 EPS of $0.59, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $447.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $384.4 million. For earnings history and...
RetailForbes

Costco And Salesforce Among Today’s Trending Stocks

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Every day, Q.ai releases our take on what’s trending in the market, backed by insights from our deep-learning algorithm. Monday proved to be a busy day: Costco lifted mask mandates in some stores, prompting increased trade activity; Salesforce.com.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Why Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) stock is declining today?

Shares of the Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) stock continued to decline in pre-market today on May 25, 2021. MOXC stock price saw a downtrend of 5.15% to drop at $13.07 a share as of this writing. MOXC stock was gloomy in the previous trading and dropped by 5.81% at closing. Let’s try to understand the reason behind this bearish sentiment.
Stockspulse2.com

VRTV Stock Price: 19.92% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) increased by 19.92% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) – a full-service provider of business-to-business distribution solutions and services – increased by 19.92% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the size of the company’s existing stock repurchase program from $50 million to $100 million. And after accounting for shares repurchased to date, the company currently has approximately $71 million remaining under the expanded program.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Acquires Green Bean Battery

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ), a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles, today announced that it has acquired the business and assets of Green Bean Battery, LLC ("Green Bean"). Founded in 2016, Green Bean is a hybrid battery reconditioner and installer, which has developed a proprietary hybrid battery reconditioning process that creates a more reliable battery while simultaneously extending its useful life. Green Bean acquires hybrid battery cores from multiple sources, including LKQ, and reconditions them at its state-of-the-art facilities across eight trading zones located throughout the United States. As a full-service provider, Green Bean installs its reconditioned batteries at its customers' preferred locations in each of these trading zones where LKQ operates today. Green Bean currently reconditions batteries for hybrid vehicles manufactured by Toyota, Honda, General Motors, Lexus, and Nissan.
Financial Reportsthenewswire.com

Innovotech Reports Profitable First Quarter (Q1) to March 31st

The first quarter generated cash flow of $25,516, which, combined with positive net changes to working capital of $5,298 offset by $3,556 of capital expenditures, combined to increase cash by $27,888 to $558,032. Working capital increased to $617,233 versus $595,623 at our December 31st, 2020 yearend. Acquisition of the $150,000...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report sales of $240.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.29 million. DraftKings reported sales of $70.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 239.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.48 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.