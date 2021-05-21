George M. Varkarakis, MD, FACS, a Plastic Surgeon with GV Plastic Surgery
Get to know Plastic Surgeon Dr. George M. Varkarakis, who serves patients in Miami, Florida. (YorkPedia Editorial):- New York City, New York May 21, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Considered a thought leader in the plastic and reconstructive surgery field, Dr. Varkarakis specializes in a wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatments of the face, breast, and body. He works with patients at his private practice, GV Plastic Surgery, located in Miami, Florida.yorkpedia.com