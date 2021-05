–The Wolves overcame a 7-3 deficit Thursday on the second day of the 2A Softball Tournament and will face Duchesne at 10 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals. Brooke Humphries homered and Noah Moyle doubled as Enterprise erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning and added five more in the fifth to get the run-rule victory. Also on Thursday morning, Duchesne downed Millard, 10-0. Humphries and Treshor Phelps drove in three runs each and Moyle had two RBIs. Maddie Grob helped the cause by going 2-3.