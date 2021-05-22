newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Thailand: Thai Customs sharply focused on post-clearance audits and post-review activities

By Stuart Seidel
globalcompliancenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince it came into force more than three years ago, the Customs Department has endeavored to impose and amend departmental notifications and regulations in compliance with the Customs Act, B.E. 2560 (2017) (the “Customs Act”). However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Revenue Department’s enforcement of the transfer pricing regulation in 2020, the Customs Department is now carrying out stricter post-clearance audits and is more likely to challenge importers on complex issues – meaning customs valuation and utilization of customs and trade privileges – in addition to conventional issues like tariff classification, origin of goods, and import and export requirements. The transfer pricing regulation closely interacts with customs valuation, which is the procedure to determine the import value to calculate the duty to be paid on imported goods. Therefore, it is essential that the transaction value, which is the first and primary method to assess and determine the import duty, is the actual price paid or payable in a transaction between a seller and buyer. In a relationship between affiliated companies, the transaction value of goods may be below the normal market price. The concern over whether the value of imported goods, in a transaction between affiliated companies, is legally accurate, has led the Customs Department to focus more on customs valuation in the post-clearance audit. Therefore, importers must meticulously check the transaction value declared to the Customs Department, as well as the transfer pricing measure, to avoid a challenge or dispute concerning customs valuation – the risk of which has increased significantly at this time. In this respect, Baker McKenzie, Bangkok will hold a webinar on the updates of customs audit trends and getting to know about your customs and trade risks in April 2021. Please contact us for further information or assistance.

globalcompliancenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customs Valuation#Import And Export#Import Duty#Regulations#Market Trends#Thai Customs#The Customs Department#The Revenue Department#Revenue Department#Customs Audit Trends#Importers#Tariff Classification#Trade Privileges#Goods#Utilization#Bangkok#Complex Issues#Origin#Conventional Issues#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Markets
Country
Thailand
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Thai king approves US$16 billion borrowing bill for Covid-19 response

BANGKOK (May 25): Thailand's king has approved a bill to allow borrowing of up to 500 billion baht (US$16 billion) to support the country's response to Covid-19, the Royal Gazette said on Tuesday, as authorities struggle with a third wave of infections. The Southeast Asian country's latest, more severe coronavirus...
Economytraveldailymedia.com

Thailand government “not obliged to save THAI”

There is no commitment to a state bailout in Thai Airways International debt rehabilitation plan, according to a source close to people conducting the process. In an online meeting between THAI’s creditors and business rehabilitation planners last week, Chansin Treenuchagron, the airline’s acting president and one of the planners, told the meeting that in the plan, the government is not obliged to bail out the airline. Nor it is required to act as a loan guarantor as it tries to get back on its feet.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Over EIGHTY PER CENT of Japanese people believe Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled or postponed amid fresh spike in Covid-19 cases with public opinion strongly against staging the Games just 10 weeks before start

Over 80 per cent of the Japanese public oppose holding the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The results of the new survey, published less than 10 weeks until the Olympics start, comes as the country battled a fourth wave of virus infections. The poll by...
Businessactionforex.com

PMI Data Showed EU Business Activity Grew Sharply Faster

European May Preliminary PMI data mixed (Beats: France, Euro Zone, UK; Misses: Germany. UK Retail Sales data beats. Australia Apr Preliminary Retail Sales M/M: 1.1% v 0.5%e. Australia May Preliminary PMI Manufacturing registered its 12th month of expansion and a record high (59.9 v 59.7 prior). Japan May Preliminary PMI...
Financial Reportsnewsofbahrain.com

Ithmaar Bank posts quarterly profits, continues customer-focused growth

Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, reported a profit for the first quarter and said it continues to focus on further enhancing its customers’ Islamic banking experience. The bank’s quarterly net profit attributable to equity holders was BD0.15 million compared to the BD6.71 m net loss attributable to equity holders in the year-ago quarter.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Stop Chasing Customers With 'Pick Me' Posts and Other Desperate Tactics

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. When you scroll through social media, you're undoubtedly inundated with ads and sales offers from entrepreneurs trying to get more clients. We know that client acquisition is an integral part of growth, but the typical methods and approaches tend to repel potential...
Financial Reportsthaienquirer.com

Italian-Thai surges after posting turnaround Q1 profits

Shares of Italian-Thai Development (ITD), a one-stop service contractor, surged by more than 20 per cent Tuesday after reporting a turnaround in its first-quarter earnings of 247 million baht from a loss of 330.7 million baht a year earlier. ITD had jumped by 24.86 per cent by mid-day break, the...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Supply, Demand and the Post-Pandemic

CHARLOTTE – As with virtually all transport-driven industries during the pandemic and now as we experience post-pandemic fallout, the landscape supply industry is no different inasmuch as experiencing current disrupted supply chains that amount to less available material and a shortage of trucks and drivers to transport those materials. I talk to a lot of truck drivers, truck mechanics, and repair shop owners, and the time it takes just to get truck parts has increased from days to weeks. The transportation industry and the wood processing industry that requires grinders, chippers, conveyor belts, loaders, etc. have been seriously affected by this economic slowdown. From lumber processing to the transport of lumber products and byproducts, the lumber industry has seen a 252% increase in the cost of lumber. That is a result of mills closing down or significantly scaling down operations in 2020 and is directly associated with the pandemic and the economy slowing to a crawl. Now demand is high and supply is trying to catch up. Until it does, local landscape material suppliers will struggle to maintain their product lines that normally would be readily available – even during this busy Spring season. The industry will correct, but until then, be prepared for many of your favorite landscape products and materials to be in limited supply, on backorder, and requiring your patience for availability. Our industry is just one example out of thousands in this country of the widespread effect this pandemic has had on our supply chains and the American economy as a whole.
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

Investing in the post-pandemic paradigm

The COVID pandemic, and more than a year of preventative lockdowns, have transformed the way we interact. As the world gets vaccinated and moves closer to normalcy again, investors should take note of these 5 trends, which took off during the pandemic and are likely to continue. An accelerated technological...
Economykeymedia.com

Latest Posts

As a people-focused company, Key Media knows the value of HR – and we’ve got all manner of great HR-themed events waiting…. Every year is a great year at Key Media – but 2017 really took things to the next level. Let’s look back…
Economythewestonforum.com

Returns: FDP calls for special post-Brexit customs regulations

Revenues from Great Britain are uneconomic due to new post-Brexit customs regulations. Therefore, the FDP is now insisting on new regulations. The UK’s exit from the European Union, and thus also the Economic and Customs Union has been official since the start of the year – and has had negative effects on foreign trade. In January and February, a fifth of fewer goods were exported from Germany to Great Britain. The reason for this was, among other things, more complex customs regulations. Every decimal company stopped exporting to the island, and some logisticians temporarily suspended deliveries. Businesses recovered slowly only in March. Merchants and businesses now have to comply with many regulations when it comes to trading with or shipping to Great Britain – this checklist provides an overview of the most important aspects.
Public HealthPosted by
WWD

PCPC 2021 Focuses on Post-Coronavirus Recovery

The 2021 Personal Care Products Council Summit focused on beauty bouncing back after a year hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which took place from May 11 to 13 online, included an array of executives talking about the various levels of recovery, from bolstering sales to reintroducing workforces to the office.
Small Businessopenaccessgovernment.org

Delivering a personalised customer experience post-lockdown

Tech experts give their thoughts on how small businesses can utilise the goodwill felt towards them during lockdown and provide a personalised customer experience as we move further away from lockdowns. This week marks the latest step of the UK roadmap out of lockdown. It provides us with the perfect...
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Tiger Brokers’ Parent Posts 255% Q1 Revenue Jump as Activities Soar

The US-listed UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR), which operates Tiger Brokers, published its financials for the first quarter of 2021, reporting a revenue increase of 255.5 percent when compared to the same period a year ago. In absolute terms, it generated quarterly revenue of $81.3 million. The net revenue remained $75.7...
Computersarxiv.org

Adaptive Local Kernels Formulation of Mutual Information with Application to Active Post-Seismic Building Damage Inference

The abundance of training data is not guaranteed in various supervised learning applications. One of these situations is the post-earthquake regional damage assessment of buildings. Querying the damage label of each building requires a thorough inspection by experts, and thus, is an expensive task. A practical approach is to sample the most informative buildings in a sequential learning scheme. Active learning methods recommend the most informative cases that are able to maximally reduce the generalization error. The information theoretic measure of mutual information (MI) is one of the most effective criteria to evaluate the effectiveness of the samples in a pool-based sample selection scenario. However, the computational complexity of the standard MI algorithm prevents the utilization of this method on large datasets. A local kernels strategy was proposed to reduce the computational costs, but the adaptability of the kernels to the observed labels was not considered in the original formulation of this strategy. In this article, an adaptive local kernels methodology is developed that allows for the conformability of the kernels to the observed output data while enhancing the computational complexity of the standard MI algorithm. The proposed algorithm is developed to work on a Gaussian process regression (GPR) framework, where the kernel hyperparameters are updated after each label query using the maximum likelihood estimation. In the sequential learning procedure, the updated hyperparameters can be used in the MI kernel matrices to improve the sample suggestion performance. The advantages are demonstrated on a simulation of the 2018 Anchorage, AK, earthquake. It is shown that while the proposed algorithm enables GPR to reach acceptable performance with fewer training data, the computational demands remain lower than the standard local kernels strategy.
Businessinvesting.com

Cairn Decision Flawed, Will Challenge Award: Finance Ministry

Investing.com -- In a strong statement, the Finance Ministry said that it will challenge the arbitration decision by The Hague that voted in favour of Cairn. The decision asked India to return $1.2 billion in taxes (plus interest and costs) to Cairn. The statement said, “the arbitral tribunal improperly exercised...