Hello everybody and welcome to live coverage of Melbourne v Carlton in round 9 of the AFL’s 2021 premiership season. The opening bounce at the MCG is scheduled for 3.20pm. It’s a pretty straightforward narrative this afternoon. Melbourne are settled, confident, and unbeaten after eight rounds. On their home patch they will expect to continue their excellent run against a Carlton side that have been in every contest so far this campaign, but have only left with the points three times.