newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) to Release Quarter 2 Numbers

investorsobserver.com
 4 days ago

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) is scheduled to report Quarter 2 numbers after the market close on May 27. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.24, and the stock is up 34.4% on the year. Technical Analysis. DELL...

www.investorsobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Average Earnings#Stock Trading#Strong Earnings#Technical Analysis Dell#Investorsobserver#Sell#Eps#Company#Annual Earnings Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Dell
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

HP Inc. (HPQ) Declares $0.1938 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1938 per share, or $0.7752 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 9, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 8, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.4 percent. For...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th.
Marketsprnewsleader.com

Flip Chip Technology market future prospects 2026 | Intel, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Global Foundries, Powertech, STATS ChipPAC

AMR (Ample Market Research) recently added The Flip Chip Technology Market report in their huge inventory, Flip Chip Technology Market research report consists important sections which re-present many aspects of the market along with provides more information about market status, Industry Matrix, Industry decisions, Industry positioning, Current trends, forecast and much more. The scope of the report focused on the Global and Regional purchase which is based on Threats, Opportunities, Weaknesses, Strengths with product consumption in terms of volume and value and much more.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $349,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Other large investors have also...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) to Release Quarter 2 Numbers

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) is scheduled to report Quarter 2 numbers before the market open on May 27. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.79, and the stock is up 15.2% on the year. Technical Analysis.
Financial Reportsinvestorsobserver.com

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) to Release Quarter 2 Numbers

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is scheduled to report Quarter 2 numbers after the market close on May 26. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.14, and the stock is up 14.8% on the year. Technical Analysis. NVDA was...
Financial Reportsinvestorsobserver.com

Intuit Inc. (INTU) to Release Quarter 2 Numbers

Intuit Inc. (INTU) is scheduled to report Quarter 2 numbers after the market close on May 25. Analysts forecast earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $1.14, and the stock is up 14.1% on the year. Technical Analysis. INTU was...
Financial Reportsinvestorsobserver.com

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) to Release Quarter 2 Numbers

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is scheduled to report Quarter 2 numbers after the market close on May 27. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.22, and the stock is up 1.0% on the year. Technical Analysis. COST...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$14.40 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post $14.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $11.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

TAMUC providing unique, protected technology solutions through Dell partnership

Students, faculty and staff at Texas A&M University-Commerce can have peace of mind when searching for computers for school, thanks to a recent partnership with Dell Technologies. The partnership provides the A&M-Commerce university community with significant discounts on certain Dell products. Most importantly, any product purchased through the program comes...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to announce $320.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.22 million. Zendesk reported sales of $246.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Fremont, CASFGate

ASA Computers/Racklive Awarded Titanium Partner Status with Dell Technologies

FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. ASA Computers and its’ Data Center Division, Racklive, is pleased to announce they have been awarded Titanium partner status with Dell Technologies. The Dell Titanium partner status stands as a reason for customers to trust ASA Computers/Racklive with their on-prem IT infrastructure needs. This...
Marketscollegebaseballcentral.com

Banking IT Spending Market: Know Technology Exploding in Popularity | Wipro, Oracle, Microsoft, Dell, Infosys, SAP, IBM

Global Banking IT Spending Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Banking IT Spending Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cisco System, FIS, HP, Logica, Wipro, Oracle, Microsoft, Dell, Infosys, SAP, IBM, HCL, Accenture, Capgemini, Teradata, Cognizant, TCS, EMC, Hitachi, ATOS, Unisys, CGI Group, CSC, Temenos, Intel & Fujitsu.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$705.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce sales of $705.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $709.60 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $767.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$26.56 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce sales of $26.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $30.00 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 533.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,816 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Himax Technologies reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.