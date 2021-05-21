Canada's Stock Market Closes Lower, After Losing More Than 70 Points Over Last 90 Minutes Ahead of Long Holiday Weekend
Canada's main stock market looked set with 90 minutes of trade left on Friday to be headed in to the long holiday weekend here at record high levels with the Toronto Stock Exchange above the 19,600 level. But investors, perhaps in balancing their books before the holiday and perhaps in taking some profits, stepped in to send the Index 70 points lower, and it eventually closed down 15 points at 19,527.www.investorsobserver.com