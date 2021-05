News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin reiterated an Overweight rating and $312.00 price target on Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) ahead of earnings, expecting no surprises when the company reports on 5/26. Expectations are for triple-digit cRPO growth that suggests the company is one of the fastest growing enterprise-scale software firms, fundamentals are quickly growing into the premium valuation, and the broader Fortune 100 adoption reinforces the potential for Snowflake to become a de facto data platform.