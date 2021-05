Henry Cavill may have found another franchise for himself. Reports are that the star is in talks to take over as the Highlander in a new film from Lionsgate. We will spare you the joke everyone else is using in their articles for sure. Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis are producing the film, with Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen exec producing. This one has been in turnaround for…some time at this point, but the hope is with Cavill getting onboard that the project will finally head into production. Deadline was first with the news.