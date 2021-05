Part II: was Apostolic Succession a divine intervention and the wish of the Christian God? Well, if you believe that each Bishop of Rome was chosen on his godly merits and his pious disposition, then you must believe Hey Diddle Diddle the Cat and the Fiddle. I hate to be the bringer of bad news, but that is a load of nursery rhymes and myths for children of what the Papacy and others claim and would have us believe on Apostolic Succession. In the real world, nothing like God or Jesus picked their supposed Vicor on earth through the supposed illiterate apostles.