Bellevue, WA

Irina V. Zasimova, MD, PhD, an Acupuncturist with Acupuncture for Life

yorkpedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet to know Acupuncturist Dr. Irina V. Zasimova, who serves patients in Bellevue, Washington. (YorkPedia Editorial):- New York City, New York May 21, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Dr. Zasimova, a licensed acupuncturist, is the Founder of Acupuncture for Life in Bellevue, Washington. She treats many health conditions in adults and children (pain, migraine, high blood pressure, sleep disturbances, digestive disorders, skin problems, gynecological disorders, infertility, diabetes, allergy, and others), specializing in severe and tough cases.

