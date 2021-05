N April 24th, ASEAN leaders convened in Jakarta for an emergency summit on the political and humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Myanmar since the February 1st military coup. They emerged claiming consensus on five ambitious objectives, including a cessation of violence, a visit from a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair, and secured access for the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance. Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin claimed, “We have succeeded...beyond our expectation.”