newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Chicago Steel win 7-1 over Force

By Doug Leier
740thefan.com
 4 days ago

(Fargo, ND) Tonight’s game was all Chicago as the Steel defeated the Fargo Force in game three of the Clark Cup Final series 7-1. The Steel struck first in period one with a powerplay goal midway through the first period. However, Fargo answered back 13 seconds later with a goal from Cody Monds off a nice set up by Tristan Broz. Then with under a minute remaining in the period the Steel found the back of the net once again taking a lead they would maintain throughout the remainder of the game.

740thefan.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Steel#Back Of The Net#Tonight#Puck Drop#The Fargo Force#Clark Cup#Nd#The Game#Lead#Tickets#Rally#Scheels Arena#Box Office#Ticketmaster Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Graves County, KYmayfield-messenger.com

Eagles' bats stay hot in 12-7 win over Ballard Memorial

The Graves County Eagles picked up their second consecutive win on Tuesday night, defeating Third District opponent Ballard Memorial 12-7. The Eagles move to 2-0 in district play and 14-5 overall with the win. Graves County’s bats got hot and stayed hot against the Bombers as the Eagles scored at...
NHLWest Hawaii Today

Avs clinch No. 1 seed with win over Kings

DENVER — Tyson Jost was barely off the ice and already wearing a burgundy shirt commemorating the Colorado Avalanche winning the Presidents’ Trophy. Guess they had an inkling. Jost scored two of Colorado’s five second-period goals as the Avalanche clinched the West Division and the top overall seed in the...
Delaware, OHDelaware Gazette

Barons sharp in 6-1 win over Pacers

The Buckeye Valley softball team checked off yet another goal, dropping host Delaware Hayes 6-1 in non-league action Friday night in Delaware. No matter the sport, when a BV team makes out its list of goals prior to a season it usually involves three things: winning a league title, doing some damage in the tournament and, of course, beating Hayes.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

All-round effort leads Cowboys to 7-0 win over Nicholls

LAKE CHARLES – Solid pitching, timely hitting and superb defense all came together on Friday night for McNeese in a 7-0 shutout win over Nicholls to open up a Southland Conference baseball series. Starting pitcher Bryson Hudgens (1-2) threw six scoreless innings and allowed just three hits while striking out...
MLBchatsports.com

Anderson Flirts With No-No In 5-1 Win Over Brewers

It’s not terribly exciting, but this is how it’s supposed to look. The Braves caught the Milwaukee Brewers at the exact right time. Not only did they get a lucky draw missing both Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, Christian Yelich is on the IL and the Brewers were 3-8 in their last 11 before this series.
MLSChicago Tribune

Chicago Fire get their 1st win of the season 1-0 over Inter Miami

Luka Stojanović scored on a free kick in the 69th minute and the Chicago Fire beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night at Soldier Field. From more than 30 yards, Stojanović sent in the free kick with a short bounce. Goalkeeper John McCarthy dived low to the right and attempted to block the shot, but he misjudged and bundled it into the goal.
NHLINFORUM

Chicago wins Game 3 of Clark Cup Finals, puts Force in do-or-die situation

FARGO — The Fargo Force’s backs are against the wall, but that’s where they’ve been at their best in the playoffs. The Force can’t afford another loss after falling to Chicago 7-1 in Game 3 of the United States Hockey League Clark Cup Finals on Friday at Scheels Arena. The Steel took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five series and need just one more win to seal the championship.
Times-Review

Godley forces game 3 with 5-3 win over Anna

The Godley Wildcats staved off elimination with a 5-3 win in game 2 against Anna in their Class 4A area series Friday night at McKinney North. After both teams scored one run in the third inning, Godley took control in the bottom of the fifth with a four-run outburst. Braden Karnes hit an RBI single to make it 2-1 then Landry McKittrick hit a two-out RBI double for a 3-1 lead before Ryan Block followed with a two-run RBI single to push the advantage to 5-1.
Evansville, INchatsports.com

Softball Starts MVC Tournament with 7-1 Win over Loyola

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Drake University softball team used a big second inning to help defeat Loyola, 7-1, Thursday, May 13 in its first game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. With the win, fifth-seed Drake (19-29) advanced to the 4 p.m. quarterfinal later today against No. 5 SIU. The game against the Salukis will be streamed on ESPN+.
Oregon Statepac-12.com

Recap: Gabe Matthews' two-run blast gives No. 7 Oregon baseball the 2-1 win over No. 15 Stanford

Pac-12 Networks' Ben Creighton and Donnie Marbut breakdown the action from No. 7 Oregon baseball's 2-1 victory over Stanford on Friday night in Eugene. The game was scoreless in the bottom of the 7th-inning when Gabe Matthews launched a 2-shot to right field to give the Ducks a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Robert Ahlstrom pitched 7.1 innings of 1-run ball to earn his seventh win of the year and lower his ERA to a minuscule 2.03. Brendan Beck pitched well enough to win, going the distance while only allowing two runs, but took the hard-luck loss for Stanford.
Baseballfestusathletics.com

Tigers win 7-1 at Parkway North

The Varsity Tigers finished out the regular baseball season on Friday night at Parkway North winning 7-1 and picking up their 12th win of the season. The Tigers got a combined effort from lefty Sophomore Jackson Gross and Junior Ethan Carroll on the mound. Gross went four innings and allowed just three hits and struck out two. Gross would pick up the win. Carroll followed up with three shutout innings earning the save in relief and striking out one.
Moody, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Moody stays alive with 7-2 win over Ramsay

By Erik Harris, sports editor MONTGOMERY — After splitting a two-game East Central Regional set on Wednesday, the Moody softball team returned to Lagoon Park on Thursday morning for a 7-2 victory over Ramsay.  Facing elimination, the Blue Devils rallied back from an early 1-0 deficit with seven unanswered to push the game out of […]
Tennessee Stateheraldcourier.com

REGION 1-AAA BASEBALL: Seymour takes 7-2 win over THS

SEYMOUR, Tenn. - The pitch was down, just where Cole Presson had been throwing the ball much of the game. Elijah Galyon knew what to do with it. The East Tennessee State baseball signee crushed a low pitch from Presson well over the right field fence, and Seymour finally pulled away to defeat Tennessee High 7-2 in a Region 1-AAA semifinal contest on Monday evening at Don Doyle Field.
NHLmilehighsports.com

Hockey Mountain High Podcast: Successful Sweep

Listen to “Successful Sweep” on Spreaker. The Avalanche finished off the Blues in four games with a 5-2 victory on Sunday. It’s Colorado’s first sweep in 20 years. JJ and Aarif recap Game 4, the series and how this team was able to successfully sweep a strong opponent in such dominating fashion. The guys then look ahead for what could be the series of the year between the Avs and Golden Knights, assuming Vegas closes out Minnesota. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.
NHLFox5 KVVU

Golden Knights looking to clinch first playoff series on home ice

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have accomplished a lot in their first three-plus seasons as an NHL franchise. However, in all their postseasons success, the VGK have never clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff series on home ice. That could change Monday night. The Golden Knights are back in...