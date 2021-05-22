Chicago Steel win 7-1 over Force

(Fargo, ND) Tonight’s game was all Chicago as the Steel defeated the Fargo Force in game three of the Clark Cup Final series 7-1. The Steel struck first in period one with a powerplay goal midway through the first period. However, Fargo answered back 13 seconds later with a goal from Cody Monds off a nice set up by Tristan Broz. Then with under a minute remaining in the period the Steel found the back of the net once again taking a lead they would maintain throughout the remainder of the game.