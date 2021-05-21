newsbreak-logo
Trading cards stolen from storage unit

downtownpublications.com
 5 days ago

Bloomfield Township police are investigating the theft of a trading card collection that was stolen from a storage unit in the 400 block of S. Fox Hills Drive. The victim contacted officers on Tuesday, May 18, after discovering someone broke into his storage unit, uncovered two large plastic bins and stole his collection of Pokemon and Magic trading cards. Police said the locks of two additional storage units had been broken, and items had been rummaged through.

