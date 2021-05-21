Trading cards stolen from storage unit

In self-storage, unit doors are ubiquitous. They’re also a key component to site functionality and safety. Door problems can reflect poorly on your operation, leading to customer frustration. Sometimes they can even lead to injuries and legal trouble. So, it’s crucial that you regularly inspect these components and know how to do some routine maintenance! The folks over at Trac-Rite Door are here to help. In this video, sales manager Chris O’Hearn provides an overview of what to look for on the door exterior and interior, examining the latch, tension, bottom seal, guide runners, drums, axle pipe and more. Make sure your doors are in peak condition and avoid getting “rolled up” in trouble!