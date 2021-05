Almost two years since the start of the Hong Kong Protests, students from Hong Kong have reflected on the time of the protests and how life was like during. The protests began in June 2019 with the object of getting the government to withdraw a controversial bill that would allow the deportation of fugitives to mainland China. What began as peaceful marches escalated with protesters being shot, people set on fire, and police violence against the protestors. The Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam apologized in 2019 by saying the unrest was “caused by the deficiencies of the (Hong Kong) government.”