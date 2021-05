Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When Ontario went into a State of Emergency lockdown last March, there was very little we could do other than taking evening walks to the lake. With everything closed, the walks became something to look forward to and a way to escape the confines of our little home for an hour each night. On our walks, we would often talk about how tough the lockdown was going to be for everyone and how we wished we could do something to spread a little hope and cheer. One evening about a week into lockdown, I thought it might be neat to bring a few rocks home, paint them up with inspirational messages and then bring them back and leave them around for other people to find.