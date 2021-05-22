newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

UNCW researcher finds sponge that ‘eats’ toxic compounds

By Coastal Review Online
Posted by 
North Carolina Health News
North Carolina Health News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beneath the clear, turquoise waters off the shores of Carrie Bow Cay, Belize, sponges and seaweed have taken up residence where coral once flourished. The sponges that cover reef there — part of the Meso-American Barrier Reef — pump massive amounts of seawater, are a food source for various reef fish, and, as one doctorate student at the University of North Carolina Wilmington has discovered, certain species of sponge absorb toxic chemical compounds.

www.northcarolinahealthnews.org
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
580
Followers
501
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncw#Coral Reefs#Sponges#Coral Island#Microbes#Organic Compounds#Uncw#Meso American#Cay Field Station#Dom#Doc#Smithsonian Institute#Toxic Chemical Compounds#Calcium Carbonate Reefs#Contaminants#Nutrients#Fish#Seawater#Dissolved Organic Carbon#Tiny Living Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Workoutsfoxlexington.com

Researchers find link between exercise and sense of purpose in life

(NEXSTAR) – Researchers at Harvard University and the University of Warwick have given us another reason to hit the gym. According to their study, published last week in the journal Genome Medicine, regular exercise can increase one’s sense of purpose in life. The opposite is true as well, the researchers...
Florida StateWTOP

Monkey business: Researchers find origins of Florida colony

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A colony of monkeys has lived for about 70 years in urban South Florida, near jets taking off from a nearby airport and fuel storage tanks. No one was quite sure where they came from. Until now. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University say they have...
Scienceraillynews.com

Chinese Researchers Find A Bacteria That Destroys PET Bottles

Chinese researchers have discovered a marine community of bacteria capable of breaking down polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyethylene plastic waste. For the first time in the world, a microorganism has been discovered that can effectively decompose polyethylene plastics. Researchers at the Institute of Ocean Sciences at the Chinese Academy of Sciences collected hundreds of plastic waste samples from the open waters of Shandong province in eastern China, and obtained three types of bacteria that can coexist in a stable manner and significantly decompose plastic waste.
Oregon Statesciencecodex.com

Oregon researchers find cell division machinery that makes brain cells

EUGENE, Ore. -- May 19, 2021 -- High-resolution imaging of fruit flies at the University of Oregon has captured mechanical motions that stem cells use to make neurons, the cells that make up the brain. These motions coordinate cell division with differentiation, where newly born cells become neurons. Differentiation is...
Earth ScienceNewswise

Researchers Find Greenland Glacial Meltwaters Rich in Mercury

Newswise — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — New research shows that concentrations of the toxic element mercury in rivers and fjords connected to the Greenland Ice Sheet are comparable to rivers in industrial China, an unexpected finding that is raising questions about the effects of glacial melting in an area that is a major exporter of seafood.
Drinkslegalreader.com

Researchers Find Moderate Alcohol Intake Has Heart Benefits

Moderate alcohol intake might be beneficial for the brain and body. At the American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session this month, Kenechukwu Mezue, MD, researcher, and a fellow in nuclear cardiology at Massachusetts General Hospital, will present the results of a study that suggested there is a connection between stress and heart disease, indicating there may be benefits for the body. However, Mezue contends, not much research has been conducted to examine how modifying stress may help protect the heart, and he found that moderate alcohol use may do just this.
CancerMedicalXpress

Mutation profile of acral nevi differs from acral melanoma, researchers find

Melanocytic nevi, or moles, are nonmalignant growths that arise from pigment producing cells of the skin. They are mostly found in sun-exposed areas; however, they also can be found in sun-protected areas, such as the palms, soles of feet and nail beds, where they are known as acral nevi. While the mutation profile of nevi in sun-exposed areas is well understood, less is known about the genes that are commonly mutated in acral nevi. And while a subset of melanoma of sun-exposed skin arises in nevi, the link between nevi and melanoma in acral skin is poorly understood. In a new study published in JAMA Dermatology, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers report on the mutation profile of acral nevi and describe differences between acral nevi and acral melanoma.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers find new clue to restore congenital hearing loss

Researchers at Oregon State University have found a key new piece of the puzzle in the quest to use gene therapy to enable people born deaf to hear. The work centers around a large gene responsible for an inner-ear protein, otoferlin. Mutations in otoferlin are linked to severe congenital hearing loss, a common type of deafness in which patients can hear almost nothing.
WildlifeEurekAlert

New study shows never before seen nutrient exchanges between algae and bacteria

Research co-led by Newcastle University has shed new light on important microscopic scale interactions between algae and bacteria predicated on the mutually beneficial exchange of nutrients. The research was carried out at the University of Cambridge and the Nordsim laboratory at the Swedish Museum of Natural History in Stockholm by...
theaggie.org

Research conducted by UC Davis associate professor reveals consequences of DDT usage in first human three-generational study on toxicity of environmental chemicals

UC Davis partners with the Public Health Institute’s Child Health and Development Studies. Michele La Merrill, an associate professor in the UC Davis Department of Environmental Toxicology and a co-leading author of the recent study, explored the effects of widespread chemical exposures in the 1960s on individuals born during the time of use, as well as on subsequent generations.
WildlifeELON University

New research finds mockingbirds more musical than we thought

A paper recently published in Frontiers in Psychology and co-authored by Professor of Biology Dave Gammon argues that the mockingbird, one of the American birds with the most complex of songs, uses musical techniques familiar to composers from many kinds of human music. The three authors, combining perspectives from biology,...
Medical Sciencebiospace.com

Researchers Discover Compound That Can Block Malaria Parasite from Sparking Illness

Malaria, a mosquito-borne illness, affects millions of people each year across the globe and is responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths each year. While several medications are available to treat malaria, there is worry about drug resistance developing in areas where the illness is endemic. A new drug compound under development has the potential to address that need.
AstronomyPhys.org

Research may help illuminate origins of life on Earth

One of the fundamental themes in astrobiology is to seek to ascertain the origin and distribution of life in the cosmos. As part of this, the field also deals with how life may be transferred from one planetary system to another. Recent research may give insight into how we could detect traces of this intriguing process in the future.
Scienceslashdot.org

Research Reveals Why Some Find the Sound of Others Eating So Irritating

There are neurological disorders where auditory stimulus as a potential source for disturbance and stress as been a long known issue. People with Attention Deficit Disorder can become distracted by such sounds making it even more difficult to focus on their work. Likewise people Autism Spectrum Disorder can become overstimulated...
CancerScience Daily

Study finds ongoing evolution in Tasmanian Devils' response to transmissible cancer

Researchers studied the evolution of Tasmanian devils in response to a unique transmissible cancer. The team found that historic and ongoing evolution are widespread across the devils' genome, but there is little overlap of genes between those two timescales. These findings suggest that if transmissible cancers occurred historically in devils, they imposed natural selection on different sets of genes.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Research uncovers how 'non-professional' cells can trigger immune response

Included in the vast fallout stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists are paying closer attention to microbial infections and how life forms defend against attacks from pathogens. Research led by University of California San Diego scientists has shed new light on the complex dynamics involved in how organisms sense that...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Researchers find potential use for recycled plastic in concrete

Millions of tons of plastic are discarded each day, and for much of it there are few options for conventional recycling. But that material could soon find a new and beneficial use thanks to microbes being harnessed by Montana State University scientists. In a recent study, researchers in MSU's Norm...