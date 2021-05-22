CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, warm;87;54;N;9;50%;11%;6. Chester;Periods of sun, warm;88;54;N;10;48%;11%;5. Danbury;Periods of sun, warm;86;50;N;10;47%;13%;5. Groton;Clouds and sun, warm;84;52;N;10;55%;7%;6. Hartford;A t-storm around;89;52;N;10;48%;58%;5. Meriden;Clouds and sun, warm;89;51;NNE;10;47%;11%;5. New Haven;Very warm;85;55;N;9;52%;8%;5. Oxford;Clouds and sun, warm;84;51;N;11;51%;10%;5. Willimantic;A t-storm around;88;49;N;10;48%;58%;5. Windsor Locks;A t-storm...www.sfgate.com