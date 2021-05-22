newsbreak-logo
Environment

CT Forecast

SFGate
 4 days ago

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, warm;87;54;N;9;50%;11%;6. Chester;Periods of sun, warm;88;54;N;10;48%;11%;5. Danbury;Periods of sun, warm;86;50;N;10;47%;13%;5. Groton;Clouds and sun, warm;84;52;N;10;55%;7%;6. Hartford;A t-storm around;89;52;N;10;48%;58%;5. Meriden;Clouds and sun, warm;89;51;NNE;10;47%;11%;5. New Haven;Very warm;85;55;N;9;52%;8%;5. Oxford;Clouds and sun, warm;84;51;N;11;51%;10%;5. Willimantic;A t-storm around;88;49;N;10;48%;58%;5. Windsor Locks;A t-storm...

SFGate

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 208 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,. mainly this evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with. damaging winds and large hail this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds...
Albany, CA

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 205 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this. evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms. may be severe with damaging winds. Lows around 60. Southwest winds.